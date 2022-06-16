The 'hit and run' aspect of email communication

Dear Dave,

Why are people using emails or any of the social media programs to say things that should be said in person — or not be said at all? I know that I am guilty of this, too — and I am not proud of it. It is just too easy to hop on your keyboard and throw out insults and criticism. Also, many of the email messages I get seem like they are written by a second-grader. There are spelling and grammar errors to the max. How can we get back to talking face-to-face and not use email to vent?

— T

Dear T,

Trust me, everyone is guilty of using email to say things that are very private, very sensitive, and often, all too emotional and not well-thought-out. In short, face-to-face encounters are often difficult and require tact and diplomacy, and clicking-out an email is simple and (seemingly) nonconfrontational.

ADVERTISEMENT

I believe we all know that email messages often do not clearly state our desired intent and meaning. What we achieve in message transmission efficiency we lose to a great extent in message clarity, purpose, sincerity and significance. Like anyone, I can’t stop myself from reading my email or feel like I absolutely must share the latest and greatest gossip that has ever come down the pike. Oh, and don’t forget the jokes or cartoons we receive for the second to 15th time.

So, we thump out our verbal venom or write “War and Peace”-length rants and diatribes, or present baby and animal pictures that we are sure everyone will gush over – press send, then off we go. And when we read the responses to our email messages or “Tweets,” we cannot believe how insulting our messages must be, because the recipients are either hurt, POed, alarmed, confused or ashamed. And we find that the email recipients have totally taken our messages the wrong way, or have ignored our messages all-together.

Why 'e' and not 'thee'?

I think that email use is a modern extension of being passive-aggressive or, at least, avoiding conflict. Rather than confront an issue face to face, many workers today write an email, even if the receiver’s office is next to theirs. And we get a false feeling that we have just accomplished some rather good work and the receivers will respond right away and tell us how great our messages are. But, often, no one responds, and we feel like we are just not appreciated.

Even though we know that the person(s) receiving the email may not clearly understand what we are trying to say or may even be upset with the message, and by the way it is written, we send the email message anyway, because we have the opportunity to cower behind the keyboard.

Often, sending quick, piercing and sensitive messages is like throwing a spear at someone for some reason and realizing we can duck and hide a bit while the person (spear receiver) is agonizing over the message. This is junior high thinking.

I asked one of my former business colleagues why we use emails instead of discussing things face-to-face, and she stated that email was designed so people could send out short, specific, informative alerts and messages, but have now become a means to send elaborate, complicated, detailed dissertations. Often, we fire off a written piece of work and think to ourselves, “OK, my work is done.”

This means we can "get things off of our plates" quickly and believe we have been absolutely effective in conveying our points, news and reports. However, we have all experienced being recipients of messages that take God knows how long to figure out and leave us fuming because we took things the wrong way … or did we?

E-problems, your problems

The problem with emails is that most people aren't the best writers, so they are easily misunderstood. Yet, once an email is sent, it's almost impossible to take it back. In a face-to-face conversation, you see if the other person understands your point, and you can explain it further — and more accurately — if they don't.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's also easier to turn someone down — or be turned down — in an impersonal email. I guarantee you that requests made face-to-face will be better understood and stand a better chance of being successful.

I always advised my MBA students to never send an email on extremely important issues, unless the urgency is so demanding that you have no other options. I have gotten much better at writing short email messages that make one clearly stated point and often ask for phone, or face-to-face dialogue to deeply discuss the topic.

So, what’s the bottom line?

No matter what email application you use and no matter what message you are trying to convey, unless you put appropriate discipline and boundaries in place when it comes to using this valuable communication tool, you’re doing it wrong.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.