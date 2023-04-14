The Kahler Hotel letters are coming down. They may not be going back up

ROCHESTER – The Kahler Hotel sign has been a mainstay of the Rochester downtown skyline for decades. The letters, grown old and faint, are coming down, and they may not be going back up.

Within the last two days, scaffolding has been erected around the iconic sign atop the Kahler Grand Hotel, 20 Second Ave. SW, Rochester.

Josh Vedas, project manager for the Rochester branch of Building Restoration Company, a Roseville-based building restoration company, said he was told by Kahler officials to “take them off for now…while they try and figure out what they’re gonna do.” He said the letters would probably start coming down next week.

“I think they’re trying to get the letters down and have somebody else look at them and decide what to do with them,” Vedas said.

Vedas has been on the roof to get an up-close-and-personal look at the aging sign. In addition to the sign’s fading luminescence, some of the letters have gotten glitchy or don’t work. The letters are made of sheet metal, a metal that begins to degrade after about 50 years, and a “couple of them are starting to rust up.”

“The letters are a lot bigger than you think,” Vedas said.

Vedas said the Kahler sign is tricky for workers to access, because the sign is elevated off the roof and hangs over the edge of it. Its location rules out the use of lifts or cranes to reach it.

The Kahler Hotel did not respond to calls from the PB.

The neon red sign has been a fixture of the skyline for decades, but it’s not exactly clear when it was erected. The Kahler opened in 1921 as a hybrid that combined features of a hotel and hospital. The hospital functions were phased out in 1953.

The historic Kahler Hotel sign is surrounded by scaffolding Thursday, April 13, 2023, in downtown Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

The sign is not universally admired. Although it has qualities of a picture postcard, critics have called it a jarring eye-sore that takes away from serene contemplation of an otherwise beautiful scene.

That sentiment was echoed on the Facebook page “Old Rochester Minnesota,” where a commenter identified as Renee Kragnes Schmitt said the sign no longer serves its original purpose.

“Fixing it is fine, but just take the thing down and be done with it,” Schmitt said.

Others defended the sign, arguing that taking it down permanently would make it part of a long list of Rochester buildings and landmarks that have been eliminated or destroyed.

It’s uncertain what it would cost to restore the sign to its former brilliance, but it would not be cheap, Vedas said.

“The hotel is trying to decide financially what they can do and what makes sense to do,” he said.

An overhead view shows scaffolding surrounding the historic Kahler Hotel sign Thursday, April 13, 2023, in downtown Rochester. The sign will come down soon. When or, indeed, if it every goes back up is undetermined. Andrew Link / Post Bulletin