Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces

Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.

20220408_175157.jpg
Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 09, 2022 03:36 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — It looks like change is starting to bubble up a bit at a new downtown watering hole that is digging into a space left vacant when another bar dried up.

The City of Rochester sold the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center to Powers Ventures last summer. Dooley’s , which rented from the city, closed in early 2021.

Also Read
20220405_133301.jpg
Members Only
Business
Empty downtown bar spot to be transformed into event venue
Leah Driscoll and her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, along with Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson have a vision for the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester. The new business will be called LC’s Venue. The hope is to start hosting events in August or September.
April 07, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kemps
Members Only
Business
Kemps employees threaten strike if contract not resolved
Teamsters 120, which represents 166 employees at the Kemps ice cream plant at 406 N. Broadway Ave., posted on social media this weekend that, “Potential work stoppage could have major effects on ice cream supply in the Midwest."
April 05, 2022 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20211013_144216.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester glass experts travel to Washington to discuss recycling with lawmakers
Jeremiah Watson and Patrick Elmore were asked by the National Glass Association to travel to Washington, D.C., this week to meet with lawmakers to discuss how to spur more recycling. Watson and Elmore were invited because their company -- Infinite Recycled Technologies -- is the only one that recycles laminated or architectural glass.
April 05, 2022 01:02 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

Powers Ventures is a longtime Rochester restaurant and catering firm led by Nick Powers and his father Joe Powers.

Nick Powers, president of Powers Ventures, told the city council he planned to create a restaurant with a relaxed and casual family-friendly atmosphere.

"We are confident our plans will not only revitalize this area, but further enhance our resident and guests’ downtown experience,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recent building permits filed by Reliable Contractors last week signal that construction will soon start rolling forward.

While not many details about the new eatery wading into the former Dooley's spot are available yet, the permits did offer one fresh trickle of information.

The Well will be the name of the future downtown fountainhead.

Expect more details to start floating around as the weather warms up.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARS
What to read next
New home construction
Local
Housing summit planned to address local opportunities and status
City, county, DMC EDA and others will meet in special forum in May to discuss housing concerns
April 09, 2022 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
rochester community initiative
Local
Rochester Community Initiative distributes donated supplies to support new mothers
The youth-led organization filled multiple tables at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. park on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
April 09, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Time for a spring cleaning in the work space
Work is stressful enough, so let’s decrease the clutter-filled chaos!
April 09, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
093021-drone-downtown-rochester-0122.jpg
Local
Rochester's 2023 budget plan and potential impacts set for review Monday
The Rochester City Council is slated to look at second half of two-year budget approved in late 2021.
April 09, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen