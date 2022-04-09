The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces

ROCHESTER — It looks like change is starting to bubble up a bit at a new downtown watering hole that is digging into a space left vacant when another bar dried up.

The City of Rochester sold the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center to Powers Ventures last summer. Dooley’s , which rented from the city, closed in early 2021.

Powers Ventures is a longtime Rochester restaurant and catering firm led by Nick Powers and his father Joe Powers.

Nick Powers, president of Powers Ventures, told the city council he planned to create a restaurant with a relaxed and casual family-friendly atmosphere.

"We are confident our plans will not only revitalize this area, but further enhance our resident and guests’ downtown experience,” he added.

Recent building permits filed by Reliable Contractors last week signal that construction will soon start rolling forward.

While not many details about the new eatery wading into the former Dooley's spot are available yet, the permits did offer one fresh trickle of information.

The Well will be the name of the future downtown fountainhead.

Expect more details to start floating around as the weather warms up.

