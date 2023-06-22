Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

The Penguin Zesto in Winona and Goodview is looking for new ownership

After 26 years of ownership, Rich Drazkowski is looking to sell the establishment and spend more time with family.

penguin zesto.jpg
After 26 years of owning the Penguin Zesto in Goodview and Winona, Minnesota, Rich Drazkowski is looking to pass the shop down into new hands.
Contributed
Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Today at 12:59 PM

WINONA, Minn. — Rich Drazkowski believes it's time for The Penguin Zesto to pass along its legacy.

It has been a beloved ice cream establishment since 1949 and will see new ownership again in the near future.

Rich Drazkowski first bought the business in 1997. Prior to this, Drazkowski had worked a few different factory jobs and was wanting to be his own boss at the time.

When he first bought the beloved ice cream establishment in 1997 after working a few different factory jobs, Drazkowski admits he knew very little about running a business and would often ask the young workers how the previous owner did things. Fortunately, the store, which originally opened in 1949, and its workers were able to teach him lessons rather quickly. Later, he added his own personal touches to the place without changing the foundation of the business. He painted the building red and white, making it stand out visually. Then in 2002, Drazkowski added a secondary location in neighboring Goodview, Minnesota.

Now after 26 years of ownership, Drazkowski is ready to pass The Penguin Zesto into new hands. With grandchildren growing up, he hopes to retire and spend more time with his family.

He has already had a few different people interested in buying the place, but there are no offers on the table yet. Drazkowski wanted to stress that he is not in a rush to sell the place and wants to ensure it goes into good hands.

“I’d like to see it stay the way it is,” Drazkowski said. “I wouldn’t want a bunch of changes.”

After 73 years as a business, Drazkowski believes The Penguin Zesto’s menu, quality of food and low prices are what has kept it successful. The restaurant also didn’t see much hardship during the pandemic since it is solely take-out already.

Even though the announcement to sell the establishment came just a week ago, the community has shown its love to the establishment. The response has been a mixture of support and concern of change in the future.

“Every single customer that comes in the door has said something to me or heard about it,” Drazkowski said. “It happened faster than I thought it would. It has been exciting. At the same time, it's been rather nerve wracking because I do want it to go into good hands.”

Even though Drazkowski will miss all of the customers and the smiles on their faces, he believes now is the time for the next owner to enjoy the legacy that is The Penguin Zesto.

The Penguin Zesto East

602 E. Third St., Winona, MN 55987

507-452-9444

The Penguin Zesto West

5355 W. Sixth St., Goodview, MN 55987

507-453-7961

Sara Guymon
By Sara Guymon
Sara Guymon is a Post Bulletin business reporter. Guymon grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota. She graduated from New Ulm Public High School and went on to attend college at the University of Minnesota Duluth. While at UMD, Guymon pursued a major in journalism and a double minor in photography and international studies. Prior to coming to the Post Bulletin, she worked as a staff writer for the Brainerd Dispatch. There she covered the City of Baxter and business.
