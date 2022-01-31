The Red Cow is mooooving into Rochester

ROCHESTER — An order of gourmet burgers is on the menu for the Med City’s Saint Marys Hospital campus on Second Street Southwest.

Building permits filed this week show that plans for a Red Cow tavern within The Berkman apartment complex and hotel at 217 14th Ave. SW are starting to heat up.

The latest permits estimate the value of the project to build out a 6,000-square-foot street-level space at $1.4 million.

With four locations in the Twin Cities, this will be the Red Cow’s first restaurant outside of the metro area. The award-winning Red Cow is known for its gourmet burgers, craft beers and cocktails.

When the project was first announced in July, the goal was to open in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Berkman restaurant will have 130 indoor seats plus seating for 50 on a patio.

This is the first commercial tenant announced for the Berkman’s 21,000 square-feet of commercial space, which has been empty since the Alatus 14-story tower opened in 2020.

In recent years, the Red Cow has become a hot spot for Minnesotans to enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine with a fancy burger.

Minnesota Monthly magazine named Red Cow’s burgers as the most innovative in the Twin Cities. The magazine cited the Barcelona Burger topped with piquillo pepper, Manchego cheese, and prosciutto and its Manhattan cocktail-inspired burger featuring bacon.

This new name in the Rochester market will face a lot of local and regional competition.

The Red Cow will be competing with a slew of local beer and brew providers, including the Purple Goat Kitchen and Bar , Newt’s, The Tap House, Wildwoods, Smoak, Tap House West End, Hot Chip, The Workshop, Tavern 22, Fat Willy’s and Rooster's.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.