The ups and downs are inevitable: How Anna Christian turned a college-money job into a career

ROCHESTER — In 2017, Rochester gained an entrepreneur looking to liven the city’s physical wellness offerings with dance.

Now commemorating her business’ five-year anniversary this June, Rochester Pure Barre franchisee Anna Christian is celebrating all of the connections that have happened right in her studio.

Dance fitness was an unexpected career trajectory for Christian, a Bozeman, Mont. native. She worked at her hometown’s Pure Barre location while attending Montana State University for exercise science, but the ballet-workout studio job was only supposed to be a means to an end—the end being either a personal trainer or physical therapist.

The college student found out, as so many do, that life’s turns no matter how unexpected are often blessings in disguise.

The new path

“I found Pure Barre when I was in my junior year of college, and the technique just really spoke to me,” Christian says. “I had often struggled with injuries, but the technique of barre is more low-impact and easier on your joints and muscles. I just started finding that my body was responding really well to that and wasn’t hurting anymore.”

By the time Christian graduated, she had spent years with Pure Barre as a manager and barre fitness teacher, gaining promotions and more involvement with the national franchise along the way.

Christian instructing a Pure Barre class. Contributed / Becca Haugen

Her certain plans of personal training or physical therapy were no longer so certain; as a collegiate alpine skier and avid heavy lifter, Christian knew the struggle and frustration of frequent sports- and exercise-related injuries. She also saw the reprieve that hybrid fitness approaches offered and knew she wanted to continue experiencing that opportunity.

“I graduated and was kind of like, ‘well, why would I do something else if this is what I’m really passionate about?” says Christian. “So that’s when I became an instructor and eventually manager of [the Bozeman] studio, and obviously didn’t end up becoming a personal trainer or physical therapist.”

The best experiences should be shared, Christian knew. So she began looking at franchising options with Pure Barre, the largest barre fitness franchise with 550 locations across North America. This was where she and Rochester were introduced.

“I think that [my studio] provides Rochester with a smaller, more intimate setting than just the traditional gym atmosphere,” Christian says. “We’re classes-only, so it’s group fitness, and the classes are kept at smaller sizes so it’s a more intimate setting. You get to know your instructor, you get to know your fellow classmates. And I think it really provides an opportunity for community engagement and fellowship outside of just a workout.”

A reinvention of fitness

In Christian’s studio, you will move—and sweat—your heart out. Barre fitness combines ballet positioning with Pilates and yoga to bring the intensity of a workout and the energy of dance together, without the high-impact movements known to cause pain, soreness and injury to the joints.

Christian had to stop skiing in college after years of dedication to the sport due to her injuries; she understands the draw that the barre fitness approach has, primarily for women, which is the majority of her clientele. Men are welcome, she says, and usually find the workout routines to be quite challenging when they do.

The warm and inviting environment that Christian has fostered helps the appeal, too.

“I focus on a big sense of community,” the barre instructor says. “We do a lot of different things, like challenges, class offerings, and social media engagement to make it truly feel like more than just a workout. It’s a place that people come to and look forward to seeing their classmates and instructors because we really focus on that community aspect, which I think makes it a welcoming place.”

When she’s not in the studio, Christian can be found spending time outdoors with her husband and two dogs or, most recently, adventuring into motherhood after welcoming her first daughter to the world.

Women working out at Christian's Pure Barre studio. Contributed / Becca Haugen

Christian’s classes are perfect for anyone who can’t resist a good beat. Barre workouts are musically driven, she explains, and the playlists for classes are always different but always energetic “so you never get bored.”

“I have a really strong, awesome staff,” Christian says. “They buy into my desire to have this strong community, so they’re so supportive of our clientele. And honestly, my main goal in opening a studio was to have a place that people felt safe and welcomed, a place that provides more than a workout."

Dancing into the future

In terms of future goals, Christian wants to further strengthen her business’ fibers in the community net. She plans to get involved in community outreach, support local organizations and nonprofits and work “collaboratively with other businesses, something that I really enjoy doing,” Christian says. Many of her studio’s initiatives were put on hold during the pandemic.

The instructor also hopes to see her Pure Barre family grow. New members are often brought—or, as some may have described in the beginning, been dragged—to barre classes by friends or family.

“But in those first few weeks, you start noticing that they’re more comfortable coming by themselves, and it’s really fun to watch that progression and see people become comfortable and confident in who they are.”

Christian doesn’t have any more major career changes in the plans for the foreseeable future, but she knows that new adventures—and challenges—may lie just around the corner, and her advice to hopeful entrepreneurs is to stay on your toes.

“No matter how much you plan for, there's always going to be some sort of twist and turn,” she says. “So persevere through the hardships because there's always good things that come. The ups and downs are inevitable, but finding this strong group of people that can kind of support you along the journey really helps get you through.”

Rochester’s Pure Barre studio is located at 154 Fifth St. SW. Check out www.purebarre.com/location/rochester-mn .