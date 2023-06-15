The Village Farmers' Market allows customers to tour the world through produce

ROCHESTER — The Village Farmers’ Market Hub allows customers to take a tour around the world through produce.

The Village Agricultural Cooperative is hosting its second season of the Village Farmers’ Market Hub at the History Center of Olmsted County after a successful first year. The summer market began June 6, 2023, and will happen every Tuesday, except for the Fourth of July, until Oct. 24. The 20 weeks for 2023 are eight weeks more than 2022.

“We started last year, at the end of July, because we were approached by an organization called Renewing the Countryside,” said Chris Allen, the market manager. “They are starting hubs where it's a platform where you can sell online, and I thought most of our farmers are not selling. They're basically growing food for themselves, culturally relevant food, and things that they'd love to eat. So they said, ‘Well, you could start a hub, or you could start a farmers market.’ So we started a farmers market.”

The Village Agricultural Cooperative, a nonprofit group that works with more than 200 families farming across six different sites. The co-founders Kim Sin and Amanda Nigon-Crowley began their partnership in 2019 when they met, and Sin told Nigon-Crowley about all of these talented farmers who were food insecure but didn’t own land.

“How do you have people who know how to grow their own food, but are food insecure?” Nigon-Crowley said. “That kind of struck a nerve with me. I have a background in mental health and I know a lot of local farmers. I just have connections as a farmer. So I just started asking around and making farms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigon-Crowley grew up in Rochester and her family has been farming for more than 100 years. The organization rents around 11 acres and is hoping to expand even further in the next year. Among the 11 acres, the nonprofit group has plots that families are able to farm on for no charge.

The organization also works with immigrants using Indigenous farming practices to grow culturally relevant foods. They recently built their first greenhouse and plan on using that space for seedling or produce that need longer than what the Minnesota climate can provide. Unlike other farmers’ markets in Rochester, Village Farmers’ Market is mostly made up of vendors who are subsistence farmers, meaning they only grow food to satisfy their families needs. The market allows these farmers to sell the leftover produce and earn some money while doing it.

The Village Farmers' Market Hub began June 6, 2023, and will happen every Tuesday, except for the Fourth of July, until Oct. 24, at the History Center of Olmsted County.<br/> Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

Village Farmers’ Market also tries to have a food truck and live music each week. Sin engages in a cooking session during the market to provide shoppers with education on how to cook some of the ingredients they might not be familiar with. It also allows Sin to share recipes from his culture with others.

“What brings people together is food, and when you can’t showcase the food from your own culture to other people, I feel like I lose my own identity. And I don't want that to also be put on my daughters or the next generation, because it's important for them to learn that this is their roots,” Sin said.

The Village community members are always trading produce and food from their culture. The cooperative and market represent local gardeners from more than 20 countries and hope to continue to grow in the future.

The Village Farmers' Market Hub 1195 W Circle Drive, Rochester, MN 55902 www.rochvillage.org/market-and-events

The Village Agricultural Cooperative recently built its first greenhouse at the plot sites behind the History Center of Olmsted County and hopes to build another one within the next year.<br/> Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin