Business

The Well is open and cooking in downtown Rochester

The Well, the creation of son and father restaurateurs Nick and Joe Powers of Powers Ventures, is cooking in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the Minnesota Biobusiness Center.

20230225_140211.jpg
The Well, which is in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Biobusiness Center.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 25, 2023 02:56 PM

ROCHESTER — Despite a slight delay due to the snowstorm, Rochester’s newest downtown restaurant - The Well - opened its doors this weekend during the annual Social-ICE event .

The Well , the creation of son and father restaurateurs Nick and Joe Powers of Powers Ventures, is cooking in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center.

The City of Rochester sold the space to Powers Ventures in July 2021. Dooley’s, which leased the spot from the city, closed in early 2021 .

The space has undergone an extreme makeover to transform it from a traditional sports bar to a stylish, welcoming restaurant.

“When we developed the concept for the restaurant, we envisioned the story of the woman at the well (from the Bible). We wanted to create an atmosphere that everyone feels welcome. They can walk through our doors and feel nourished, mind, body, and soul,” stated General Manager Heather McCullough in the announcement of the opening. “When water was not as readily available, everyone would gather there to receive their daily nourishment. The community would come together. We want to be the symbol of that for our downtown community.”

20230225_140113.jpg
The Well, the creation of son and father restaurateurs Nick and Joe Powers of Powers Ventures, is cooking in the former Dooley's Pub space at 255 First Ave. SW in the city-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center.
Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

The Well offers lunch and dinner menus under the direction of Executive Chef Dewayne Alfred with a wide variety of dishes including steaks, burgers, ramen, naan with pizza toppings, salads, soups and more.

“We are so excited to breathe life into downtown Rochester again. We truly believe this will be a place that brings people together,” wrote Nick Powers in the announcement of the opening. “We think it’s an incredible addition to our family of companies and we can’t wait for people to walk in the door, see the space and try our distinct menu items.”

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others.
