SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

There's no place for pettiness in the workplace

Petty behavior can be hurtful and slow down the efficacy of a project or event. If you find yourself being that petty person, ask yourself why you are doing what it is that you are doing.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
April 16, 2022 11:30 AM
Share

As many movements, causes and groups have focused on supporting and empowering women, one would think that catty or petty behavior in the workplace would dissipate slowly. Based on recent personal experiences and stories heard from friend groups, that may not be the case.

Catty or petty behavior rears its ugly head in many ways. This week, while attempting to begin the organization of a small-town event, I had an interaction with another person involved in planning the event that undermined my own work in an unnecessary way. This person also impeded my own efforts to further my work on the event.

I'm pretty sure I didn't step on any toes and wasn't behaving offensively myself. I wondered: Was this simply an act of pettiness? Part of being effective when planning events is effectively working together and collaborating with others. My interaction with this co-planner felt like a petty power play, trying to diminish and limit the success of another.

A friend shared a similar story of the office politics and petty behavior at her workplace. In her office, there are five administrative staff who all report to one manager. Of those five, one has appointed herself as the supervisor, even though she has zero authority over the other four. However, she notices every mistake made, and takes it upon herself to let the manager know what the mistake was and who made it, no matter how minor the mistake was.

Along those same lines are the staff members who feel the need to carbon copy the boss on every communication. In addition to being petty, this is also an action of intimidation. If you have made a mistake that needs rectifying, get ahead of the game before the petty person ropes them in. Then, the best part of receiving their email when it finally shows up in your inbox is being able to say, “Thank you Betty, but we are already discussing this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Time for a spring cleaning in the work space
Work is stressful enough, so let’s decrease the clutter-filled chaos!
April 09, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Bored at work? It might be time for a reassessment
Frankly, it is time to look at your purpose at work, and what is driving you in your personal life as well. Without purpose, one’s mental health and happiness is truly at stake.
April 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Birthdays, babies and completed goals -- why celebrating them is important
Celebrating milestones, no matter how small, helps everyone feel appreciated for their contributions, creates a stronger sense of purpose, engages all team members and keeps motivating individuals reach for their true potential.
March 26, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson

And, for those of you who are dealing with coworkers who feel the need to take credit for most of a project that a team did, there is an easy fix. Without making yourself look like an attention grabber, change the petty person’s “I” to “we” and switch the focus from an individual to a team who worked together.

Pettiness and cattiness can appear in subtle and not-so-subtle ways. Either way, they can be hurtful and slow down the efficacy of a project or event. If you find yourself being that petty person, ask yourself why you are doing what it is that you are doing.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
What to read next
37e1c2df0a96d29c5e26c41663a036bf.jpg
Members Only
Business
West Bank names its 2022 Rochester community board
West Bank, based in Des Moines, Iowa, has operated branches in Rochester since 2013. To enhance its connection, West Bank has maintained a community board of local leaders to provide “valuable insights, perspective and collective wisdom." West Bank recently announced the 2022 board line-up.
April 15, 2022 12:44 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Take the sure job ... and keep an eye out for possibilities elsewhere
You need to take care of you. Beware of companies with leaders that don’t really care about the well-being of their employees and use a “chew them up, spit them out” mentality.
April 14, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
jeremiah development1.jpg
Members Only
Business
Developer proposes building $4 million office complex in northwest Rochester
A Rochester firm, 1922 Development, LLC, filed a permit on April 12 to build the “shell” of a 25,364-square-foot complex called "19th Street Office Building" in an open field at 3038 Jeremiah Lane NW.
April 13, 2022 08:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Regional business team to join RAEDI in new economic development hub
The Southeast Minnesota Region Small Business Development Center is shifting its operations from Rochester Community and Technical College to join Rochester Area Economic Development Inc.
April 13, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger