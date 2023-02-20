99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Business

Think Bank names leader of business innovation

Rochester’s Think Bank recently announced the hiring of Bekah DeYoung as the bank’s first vice president of business innovation "to further enhance the customer experience."

bekah-deyoung-think-bank-1.jpg
Bekah DeYoung.
Contributed
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
February 20, 2023 01:51 PM

ROCHESTER — Rochester’s Think Bank recently tapped a former Mayo Clinic manager, Bekah DeYoung, to fill a new role.

Think Bank announced the hiring of DeYoung as the bank’s first vice president of business innovation last week.

Her duties in this newly created role are described as leading “efforts to further enhance the customer experience through advancements in Think’s digital banking capabilities, systems and processes.”

While DeYoung has worked as a manager at Mayo Clinic for the past 11 years, she is very familiar with Think Bank. She previously worked at Think from 2001 to 2015 as a banker, assistant customer support center manager and branch manager.

DeYoung explained that she rejoined Think because she “appreciates the organization’s mission and customer-first focus.” She added, “It’s exciting to be part of a team dedicated to driving innovation that benefits our customers. Taking good care of our customers is always the bottom line at Think — it’s super inspiring to dig in and get to work.”

DeYoung is the latest in a string of new leaders at Think in recent years, including CEO and President Jenny Hosfeld , who stepped into the top role at the start of 2022.

“We are thrilled that Bekah is returning to Think to fill this new leadership role. Bekah’s adaptability, drive and eagerness to think out-of-the-box make her the ideal person to help pave our innovation path,” stated Think’s Chief Technology & Innovation Officer Becky Wendland in the announcement of DeYoung’s hiring. “With Bekah on board, we will make Think’s processes and systems even better for our teams and our customers.”

Based in Rochester, Think Bank is a community bank with branches in Rochester, Apple Valley, Eagan, and Edina.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
