Tilly’s in Oronoco to close temporarily next month as lease agreement ends

ORONOCO — A must-stop restaurant just north of Rochester will close temporarily come Dec. 23, 2022, as the lease agreement between current Tilly’s Bar and Grill general manager Tammy Dee and landlord Mark Kuehn will end.

Dee, who has been working at Tilly’s since 2001, will move her work life to Kasson as she is set to open a new restaurant called Tammy’s at 111 Main Street in March.

“I'm definitely gonna miss the regular customers,” said Dee on her departure from Tilly’s. “I get a lot of locals from Oronoco and Pine Island. A lot of them were upset, but they'll come see us when we open in Kasson.”

Dee will take the final week of the year to clear out and clean up Tilly’s before the lease ends. Come Jan. 1, 2023, Kuehn plans to remodel and reconfigure the staff in hopes to reopen the restaurant the week of Jan. 16.

“We'll have a fresh group of workers in there, fresh new faces and people who have been in the business for quite a while,” said Kuehn on changes to come for Tilly’s reopening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The space that Dee is moving her new restaurant into has not had a bar before. One of the major updates to the space before the grand opening in the spring is to get a bar built into the space.

“My husband and his friends all went in — I don't know construction aspects — they went into the space and did all the measurements to figure out what wall needs to be cut and where it could go," Dee said. "With all the ice machines and the beer taps, we’ll make the bar an L shape.”

As the temporary closure soon approaches for Tilly’s, the restaurant will still plan to have meat raffles every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. until the closure as well as prize drawings during Vikings games on Sundays.

Tammy Dee and bartender Nikki Austin chatting with regulars after the lunch rush at Tilly's on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

As Dee’s 21 years at the restaurant comes to a close, what she will miss the most from her time at Tilly’s is the people.

“It’ll be a hard time when I leave and pack up. I've been here for so long," Dee said. "I'm just thankful for my staff and all their help. I hope Tilly’s continues to do well for just the people around here.”

Tilly’s is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.