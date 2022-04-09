Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Time for a spring cleaning in the work space

Work is stressful enough, so let’s decrease the clutter-filled chaos!

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
April 09, 2022 01:30 PM
Share

Oddly, when work, or life in general, feels as if it is crashing down and beginning to spiral, rearranging furniture brings much needed calm and peace to my head space. Sounds weird, but it is true.

A long time ago, the phrase, “Learn to let go that of which you cannot control,” was said to me and it has stuck ever since. Rearranging a room helps that happen! This past week, my office itself began to feel as if it were closing in on me, and I felt the familiar feelings of panic begin to take over. So, what better room to rearrange and dejunk? Yes, my office!

Let’s face it, everyone is busy at work, and I am no different. With back-to-back phone calls and projects needing completion, there was little time to get this done. But oh, how it needed to happen! An hour or so later, my office was rearranged, and entire large trash bag was overflowing. Rather than feelings of helplessness, a clear head was the result, and I was able to move forward with the day without having a mental breakdown.

All this cleaning, dejunking and rearranging, made me realize one thing – this spare room in the office where I spent my days working was also the dumping space for mail, homework, extra cords, books, crayons and games. And, everything in between. While the clutter is harmless, just having it stare at me from random nooks and crannies was taking its toll.

The best place to get started is dividing and conquering all the paperwork. My catch-all basket was full to the brim and needed some serious organizing. What did I do with most of it? It landed in the “circular file” where it should have been in the first place. Sometimes, we just hang on to things that seem important at the time, but a month or two later, prove to be just the opposite.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once papers are sorted, a filing system should ensue. One that you will actually use beyond a day or two. Order yourself files that make you happy, and trust me, there are all colors and designs, top load, side load or two pocket ... the options are endless.

Next, take a look at your desktop. You’ve cleaned off the piles of paperwork and filed them away, so what should be left? Just the essentials! If all you use are your calendar, a notebook and a pen, then that is all you should have visible. A clutter free desktop is one of the best feelings in the world! Seriously, how many staplers does one need?

Sadly, under my desk sat a prime example of having more than one of the same items that definitely wasn’t needed. One of my printers was using another printer as a table. It was time to admit the second printer served no function and was taking up space.

Lastly, before placing the items you need back in their spot, including your desktop or laptop, give it a good clean. Wipe the dust away, get rid of greasy fingerprints or that spot where your donut sat, and make it shine again!

Having a clean, clear work space – no matter where you work – leads to better productivity, has less distractions and heightens one’s motivation. Work is stressful enough, so let’s decrease the clutter-filled chaos! When will you do your “spring cleaning” in your workspace? I promise, it will be worth it when you do!

Also Read
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Bored at work? It might be time for a reassessment
Frankly, it is time to look at your purpose at work, and what is driving you in your personal life as well. Without purpose, one’s mental health and happiness is truly at stake.
April 02, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Birthdays, babies and completed goals -- why celebrating them is important
Celebrating milestones, no matter how small, helps everyone feel appreciated for their contributions, creates a stronger sense of purpose, engages all team members and keeps motivating individuals reach for their true potential.
March 26, 2022 09:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
A man wears a face mask as he walks on Wall Street in New York
National
Costs of going unvaccinated in America are mounting for workers and companies
For individuals forgoing vaccination, the risks can include layoffs and ineligibility to collect unemployment, higher insurance premiums, or loss of academic scholarships. For employers, vaccine hesitancy can contribute to short-staffed workplaces.
March 25, 2022 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Joshua Schneyer / Reuters

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
What to read next
New Spin Bicycle Shop
Exclusive
Business
As weather warms, interest in e-bikes, mountain bikes grows across Rochester area
ROCHESTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane this spring, bike shops in Rochester are seeing a return to business as normal this year compared to the last two.
April 09, 2022 07:41 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Rochester Magazine - Purple Goat
Exclusive
Rochester Magazine
These are Rochester's Best New Restaurants
Tom Yum Noodle Soup. Jalapeno poppers in flaky spring roll wrappers. Bangers and mash. Cuban Sandwich on naan bread. The Peanut Butter Old-Fashioned. A computerized, state-of-the-art flat-top grill with hydraulic arms.
April 08, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
20220405_133301.jpg
Members Only
Business
Empty downtown bar spot to be transformed into event venue
Leah Driscoll and her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, along with Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson have a vision for the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester. The new business will be called LC’s Venue. The hope is to start hosting events in August or September.
April 07, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Avoid coming to an agreement too quickly
I believe Groupthink is one of the surest ways to stifle creativity. It is vital that you help your team steer clear of this trap and keep fresh ideas alive. It’s crucial that everyone knows it’s OK, and even encouraged, to challenge the status quo.
April 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad