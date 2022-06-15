Tips for creating an inclusive workplace

As the nation’s employers struggle to attract talent and retain valued employees, many companies remain culturally short-sighted.

While American businesses are still impacted by The Great Resignation, companies must look beyond merely offering competitive salaries and benefits. Local CEOs struggle with practical steps to get this done. In an employee-dominated marketplace, an inclusive workplace culture greatly influences employee job satisfaction and dedication to their employer.

Nellie Akalp, one of SCORE’s several content partners has identified several tips that are applicable to our small businesses. She is a passionate entrepreneur, business expert, professional speaker, author and mother of four. I share her work on this topic.

In Deloitte’s latest report, “Unleashing the Power of Inclusion,” 80% of surveyed employees say inclusion is essential when choosing an employer, and 39% report they’d consider leaving their current companies to work for more inclusive employers. In addition, creating an inclusive workplace pays off for a growing company. Research shows that companies with inclusive cultures are six times more likely to be innovative, six times more likely to anticipate change and respond effectively, and twice as likely to meet or exceed financial targets.

As the owner of a growing company, I constantly strive to provide my employees with a workplace culture that celebrates diversity and encourages individuals to be their authentic selves. But to get your people on board, it’s not enough to be a boss – you have to be a leader, and inspire them. How do you do that?

Keep the “I” out of Team. We’ve all heard the age-old phrase, “There is no 'I' in team.” As an entrepreneur, it is easy to take a path of “me, myself, and I” in all aspects of the business. But for organizations to succeed, leaders must realize that while there is no “I” in “team,” there is an “I” in “responsibility.”

Here are five key takeaways for how leaders can and should change their “I” mentality to a “we” mentality:



How leaders handle inevitable mistakes can be the make or break moment for a company.

Hiring others to do what you don’t like to do can only help, not hurt, your business.

Transparency is crucial to success, but it goes both ways between leaders and teams.

When you talk, people listen, but sometimes it is better to listen while others talk.

Taking time for yourself is a sign of strength, not weakness.

Once your team trusts that you have their best interests at heart, creating an inclusive workplace is easier. Here’s how:

Understand what’s important. Before creating an inclusive workplace, it’s essential to understand the difference between merely proclaiming company inclusivity and authentically practicing it. According to the Deloitte survey, the top aspects of an inclusive culture for employees are “an atmosphere where I feel comfortable being myself” and “an environment that provides a sense of purpose, where I feel like I make an impact.” They do not want to work in an atmosphere where everyone is the same, meaning having the same life experiences and social values. Diversity is key.

Use inclusive language. Under U.S. laws enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, discrimination is illegal in every aspect of employment, including using offensive comments about someone’s sexual orientation. Knowing what language to use and what not to use may not always be apparent (especially to older generations) but intentionally using inclusive language helps foster an inclusive culture where the historically marginalized can feel safe.

For example, use language about the person and not a label. Use neutral words such as “you all” and not “you guys.” Say "partner" instead “wife” or “husband.”

Be wary of specific implications in words and phrases. If you’re not sure, look up the historical context, there may be cultural insensitivity of which you’re not aware.

Pay attention to how your employees react to the particular language used and if you’re unsure, ask.

Promote inclusive leaders. Your managers should show and promote inclusive behaviors. Consider sending your team to inclusive training.

Create a collaborative environment. Once you hire a diverse staff and encourage inclusivity, it’s time to build a connected and supportive team. Utilize the skills and strengths of individuals and celebrate the team’s efforts. Employees with a strong sense of each other’s worth and abilities will embrace inclusivity for the company’s good.

Celebrate employee differences. A diverse and inclusive workplace creates an opportunity for all employees to learn and grow in acceptance. Encourage employees to share their backgrounds, traditions and social causes.

Encourage authenticity. You can encourage authenticity at work by supporting conversations about lived experiences safely and respectfully. Employees who can’t be themselves at work or feel they must hide certain aspects of their lives can’t be comfortable enough to focus on performance. Take away the fear of bias and retribution, and watch performances soar.

Finally, it’s time to treat inclusion as more than legal compliance. Making inclusion a business-critical priority can make the difference in helping your company practice what it preaches.

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.