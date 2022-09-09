Tooling up: Farrell Equipment is the new owner of Thomas Tool & Supply

ROCHESTER — Two well-known names in the Med City construction community are now under the same umbrella.

Farrell Equipment & Supply, a regional construction supply firm, has a larger tool box now after adding Minnesota’s Thomas Tool & Supply dealerships to its portfolio. Both Farrell and Thomas have facilities in Rochester and work with local contractors.

On Sept. 1, 2022, the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, based Farrell purchased Thomas Tool, which is based in Sartell, Minnesota. Thomas Tool has four Minnesota locations, including one at 945 37th Ave. NW in Rochester.

Thomas moved to that Rochester address in 2003 , soon after the building was constructed .

Farrell had eight sites in Minnesota and Wisconsin, so this acquisition expands its portfolio to 12. Its Rochester center is located at 1635 Third Ave. SE.

No financial details of the deal were made public.

Will Thomas customers see any changes under the new ownership?

“Nothing is going to change right now. … We really wanted Thomas Tool because we had heard good things about them, and they were for sale. It just made sense,” said Farrell Marketing Manager Ryan Vonnahme.

That means the sign will still display the Thomas name for now and “100%” of the current staff will still be working at Thomas.

“The most important asset that Farrell is excited for is the wealth of knowledge that the Thomas Tool employees will bring to the team,” wrote Vonnahme about the deal.