Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café

Cody Livingood hit a hole-in-one with his Townies Grill’d Philly Subs at Soldiers Field Golf Course. Now he hopes to score again by teeing up a second Townies at Rochester's Eastwood Golf Course.

20230504_085559.jpg
Townies Grill’d Philly Subs at Soldiers Field Golf Course has been a success for Cody Livingood. Now he hopes to tee up a second winner with Townies at Rochester's Eastwood Golf Course.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 7:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Townies Grill’d Philly Subs, voted Rochester’s Best New Restaurant this year, is taking a swing at a second Med City location on another golf course.

In early 2022, owner Cody Livingood opened Townies at 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW in the clubhouse of the Soldiers Field Golf Course. That turned out to be a hole-in-one as Townies’ hybrid hot sandwiches, burgers and Happy Hour specials quickly became popular with Med City diners.

Now Livingood hopes to score again by teeing up a second Townies at Rochester's Eastwood Golf Course at 3505 Eastwood Road SE. Townies is moving into the space left vacant when David Nogosek’s Eastwood Grill shut down last fall.

Find more news important to you

“We're remodeling it. It's going to be completely different. It will be like nothing anybody's ever seen over there,” said Livingood. “We hope to open soon, possibly by late May or early June.”

While the spot at the 57-year-old golf course has been challenging for previous eateries, Livingood is not worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was kind of the same situation at Soldiers Field. We have found a way to reach people in this town. People will come to you if you offer them something that they want. I think our products are something that people want, so I think they'll find their way to us,” he said. “This neighborhood is begging for something like this.”

That means serving up Townies’ hot subs, “Smash’d” burgers, “Chick’n” wings and tenders as well as “Grill'd bowls.”

“The idea is that this will be a mirror image of Townies at Soldiers Field with the exact same menu and same Happy Hour specials,” said Livingood.

He has a team of 10 staffing his Soldiers Field location. Livingood is looking to hire about the same number of employees for the new Townies at Eastwood location.

20230504_085808.jpg
Eastwood Golf Course will be the second location for Townies.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
CPRS
Exclusive
Health
Rochester's peer recovery specialists use their firsthand experiences with substance use to help others
May 06, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo Nature Center
Local
Ribbon-cutting held for new Oxbow Park and Zollman Zoo nature center
May 05, 2023 03:19 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
A mannequin display wrapped in tulle
Business
The Nordic Shop to unveil new Oleana collection
May 05, 2023 02:41 PM
 · 
By  Sara Guymon
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


050623.WEISS.01.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weiss: No flood of problems for fish and wildlife
May 06, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  John Weiss
050523.BRUINS.FACEOFF.jpg
Sports
Breaks, bounces go against Bruins in Game 1 of division finals
May 05, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Jason Feldman
Mayo Clinic
Health
Mayo Clinic threatens to kill billions in state investment, if two health care bills pass
May 05, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
rochester-authors-2023.png
Arts and Entertainment
Rochester author Teresa Waldof's book, 'Wilhelm's Way,' wins first place in Minnesota Book Awards
May 05, 2023 12:18 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle