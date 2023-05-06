Townies is looking for another hole-in-one with a second Rochester golf course café

ROCHESTER — Townies Grill’d Philly Subs, voted Rochester’s Best New Restaurant this year, is taking a swing at a second Med City location on another golf course.

In early 2022, owner Cody Livingood opened Townies at 244 Soldiers Field Drive SW in the clubhouse of the Soldiers Field Golf Course. That turned out to be a hole-in-one as Townies’ hybrid hot sandwiches, burgers and Happy Hour specials quickly became popular with Med City diners.

Now Livingood hopes to score again by teeing up a second Townies at Rochester's Eastwood Golf Course at 3505 Eastwood Road SE. Townies is moving into the space left vacant when David Nogosek’s Eastwood Grill shut down last fall.

“We're remodeling it. It's going to be completely different. It will be like nothing anybody's ever seen over there,” said Livingood. “We hope to open soon, possibly by late May or early June.”

While the spot at the 57-year-old golf course has been challenging for previous eateries, Livingood is not worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That was kind of the same situation at Soldiers Field. We have found a way to reach people in this town. People will come to you if you offer them something that they want. I think our products are something that people want, so I think they'll find their way to us,” he said. “This neighborhood is begging for something like this.”

That means serving up Townies’ hot subs, “Smash’d” burgers, “Chick’n” wings and tenders as well as “Grill'd bowls.”

“The idea is that this will be a mirror image of Townies at Soldiers Field with the exact same menu and same Happy Hour specials,” said Livingood.

He has a team of 10 staffing his Soldiers Field location. Livingood is looking to hire about the same number of employees for the new Townies at Eastwood location.