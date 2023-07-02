Traveling SaLoon to be Rochester’s first mobile bar

ROCHESTER — Jasmine and Jermey Garbisch are looking to bring the first mobile bar to the Rochester area.

“Originally, we wanted a mobile bar for our wedding, but we couldn't really afford one so it just kind of stuck with us since then,” Jasmine Garbisch said. “We really wanted to make our own.”

The Garbisches got married in 2021 and casually began looking at trailers to make their dream a reality. Jeremy was confident that if they found a trailer, he could do the maintenance himself.

The couple ended up looking at two other trailers before Jasmine finally found the one that was perfect for them last year. The trailer was used to shuttle a horse around so the tall ceilings and size were exactly what the couple was looking for.

Since the trailer was used to shuttle a horse, the condition was not up to standard for food and drink. The inside needed to be gutted and renovated, which was all done in the Garbisches driveway. It’s taken about seven months to complete. The couple hopes to be done with the project in July.

“I put in new floors and new walls and I trimmed all the walls,” Jeremy said. “I put a sink in the front. I tiled the front area around the sink, sanded the old trailer down, put all new primer and paint on it. All new lights and then all the woodwork that is on the trailer.”

He did this with very little background in this type of work. He works in landscape and doesn’t do much carpentry, but is happy with how everything has turned out.

The Traveling SaLoon has gone through seven months of renovations to go from a horse trailer to a mobile bar, June 23, 2023. Sara Guymon / Post Bulletin

Jeremy used YouTube videos to figure out how to complete certain tasks. He did a couple things out of order before finding the channel, though.

“The last thing I should have done was put in the flooring, but that was like the first thing I did because it was simple,” Jeremy said. “So then when I was painting I got paint everywhere. So I ended up replacing the walls and redoing the floors. I definitely could have planned better, instead of just being super excited to just take it on as a project.”

Excitement is the best word to describe the Garbisches throughout the process. Their teamwork is what has gotten them this far.

“I think utilizing something that you have built together, especially as a couple, literally building your own business and making it successful, I think that'll be the biggest achievement for us,” Jeremy said.

The Traveling SaLoon will only be able to make appearances at private events due to Minnesota liquor laws. Since they do not have a permanent storefront, they don’t qualify to sell their own liquor, meaning the host of the event will have to buy it and they will provide the service and bartending.

Even though they still have a few things to work out, they are planning on being ready for business by the end of July or early August. They have an inquiry for August and are booked for a friend’s wedding in September.

Since there is nothing like this in the area, the Traveling SaLoon has been met with positive feedback from the community and social media. They have received some good advice from other mobile bars in the Twin Cities region and are grateful to everyone who has helped them get to this point.

“We just want to be there and help make their day special,” Jeremy said. “And hopefully less work. No tear down, no setup for them. We’ll keep all of their beverages cold. I know some of the other trailers have traveled down to the area but being more local in the southern Minnesota area. I hope we can offer more convenience for this style of service.”