Business
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Twin City coffee brand is brewing up its first Med City shop

Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW. This will be Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.

20221025_121242.jpg
Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside Rochester's Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW as pictured Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. This will be 22-year-old Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
October 25, 2022 03:55 PM
ROCHESTER — I spy with my little eye a Twin Cities coffee brand brewing up a Rochester location in a Second Street hotel.

Minneapolis-based Spyhouse Coffee Roasters is building its seventh café inside the Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel at 601 Second St. SW. This will be 22-year-old Spyhouse’s first location outside of the Twin Cities.

Construction is underway for the 900-square-foot Spyhouse shop, which will face Second Street. The coffee shop will have seating for 47 inside and 22 outside. Spyhouse is shooting for a December opening.

“Rochester is a thriving city, and we look forward to introducing our specialty coffee to the area,” stated Spyhouse market president Kevin Wencel in the announcement of the Med City project. “We hope to serve as a welcoming gathering point for coffee lovers in the local community and all the diverse travelers passing through.”

The new location will sell Spyhouse’s packaged coffee blends plus its signature drinks, like Spygirl, Carmella and Solid Gold Lattes.

Spyhouse Coffee Roasters was acquired by Kansas City-based FairWave Coffee Collective in 2021.

The 109-room, six-story Towneplace Suites by Marriott hotel was built on the corner of Second Street and Sixth Avenue in 2021 and it opened in 2022.

The hotel was built on the former site of a four-plex housing complex, which housed Dr. John Sund’s dental clinic. It was demolished in 2013.

The site is just west of Mayo Clinic’s Ozmun Building. That’s roughly midway between the downtown core and Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital campus.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
