Two Men and a Truck are on the move to a new Rochester office

ROCHESTER – Even movers have to move sometimes, as Two Men and a Truck’s trek to new office space in northwest Rochester shows.

Two Men and a Truck, owned by Mike and Megan Reps plus Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino , is doubling its presence in Rochester with a second building at 1814 15th St. NW in addition to its original place at 6047 Rome Circle NW.

Mike Reps explained that Two Men’s office is shifting from Rome Circle to the 15th Street building to give his team a bit more room. That complex was once home to Ford-Metro Glass, which is now based along west Circle Drive.

They will continue to use the Rome Circle complex for company and customer storage, while the office space will be leased out.

“The new place that we're moving to has a loading dock, overhead doors, a bigger warehouse and slightly bigger office,” said Reps.

ADVERTISEMENT

More space is important for the growing company. The Rochester franchise of Two Men and Truck started in 2014 with one truck and a small team. Now Reps has 40 people on staff and a new addition of a truck to haul junk brings the fleet tally to 11 trucks.

Two Men and a Truck offers packing, unpacking, moving, storage, and junk removal services. It also offers “non expedited crate” shipping, where a customer’s items are packed in shipping containers and sent across the country.

Reps expects to have Two Men’s new office location up and running very soon in the wake of the move.