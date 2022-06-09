SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 9
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Breaking News
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

U of M approves plan to lease downtown Rochester hotel for student housing

University of Minnesota Regents unanimously approved an agreement to lease the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester as a housing facility for University of Minnesota Rochester students.

DoubleTree by Hilton
The DoubleTree by Hilton on Broadway Avenue South in downtown Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 09, 2022 11:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — After hearing testimony from UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell, the University of Minnesota Regents unanimously approved an agreement to lease the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester as a student housing facility stating late this summer.

“This creative, smart opportunity does a real service for our students,” Carrell told the gathered regents this morning.

Also Read
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Minnesota
Application fees waived at Minnesota State colleges and universities in late June
The fees will be lifted for applying students during Minnesota State Week from June 21-24.
June 08, 2022 05:05 PM
weisbuildersoffice.jpg
Members Only
Business
Construction firm working on new, larger Med City office
Weis Builders has started a $470,000 construction project to build out a new office space at 3701 40th Ave. NW in the Phase III Valley High Business Center, along West Circle Drive Northwest.
June 08, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
RPS School Board
Local
Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget
“That’s the good news in all this,” said RPS Finance Director John Carlson. “Nothing drastic was changed.”
June 08, 2022 03:40 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer

She told them that current student housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students is at capacity and that the DoubleTree lease will resolve that issue, as well as provide meals for students.

The 11-story hotel, at 150 S. Broadway, has 212 rooms, according to online travel sites. The University of Minnesota plan would convert those rooms to create living space for more than 400 student occupants. At the same time, the plan costs the city a sizable number of skyway-connected hotel rooms at its heart.

Rochester’s Titan Development and Investments, led by Andy Chafoulias, owns and operates the hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university is leasing floors 3 to 11 for $3.06 million annually for 12 years with the gross rent increasing 1.75% per year. The deal includes the university paying a pro rata share of real estate taxes and utilities, which is estimated at $1.01 million for the first year.

The hotel, which is managed by Chafoulias’ Avra Hospitality, would be required to make an estimated $7.63 million in renovations “to convert it from its current use as a hotel into a student housing and dining facility with ancillary recreational space.”

Under the agreement, Titan would provide "a full-service dining program for three meals a day, seven days a week during the academic year.”

The lease is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, 2022.

This relationship is similar to UMR’s lease of 70 apartments at 318 Commons, which is also in downtown Rochester.

UMR also already leases the two top floors of Titan’s Galleria at University Square mall, across Broadway from the DoubleTree. The leasing of the former retail space in the mall for UMR classrooms started in 2007.

This agreement will be a significant change for downtown Rochester, which has added many new hotels in recent years as the city promotes the Destination Medical Center initiative to bring more patients to Mayo Clinic.

Joe Ward, who is the president of Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester, which promotes hospitality, did share some thoughts on the deal and its effect on business.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The DoubleTree hotel has played a significant role in our ability to attract meeting and convention business to the Mayo Civic Center," wrote Ward. "Its potential loss creates a significant challenge that we will work with our community partners to overcome, as one of our key responsibilities at Experience Rochester is to run a successful and financially sound Mayo Civic Center."

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYEDUCATIONTOURISM
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Jocelyn Leslie Pater
Local
Glenville woman charged with manslaughter in death of infant
Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, is charged with second-degree manslaughter after a medical examiner determined her 2-month-old child died of asphyxiation in December 2021.
June 09, 2022 12:34 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Earning your job every day is how you rise above tough times
Columnist Dave Conrad says all businesses need to make hard decisions from time to time, so don't be the one left hanging.
June 09, 2022 08:01 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: June 5-11, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
June 09, 2022 07:17 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Rochester School Board whittles down deficit by $20M ahead of approving budget
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
June 09, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe