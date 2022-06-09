U of M approves plan to lease downtown Rochester hotel for student housing

ROCHESTER — After hearing testimony from UMR Chancellor Lori Carrell, the University of Minnesota Regents unanimously approved an agreement to lease the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Rochester as a student housing facility stating late this summer.

“This creative, smart opportunity does a real service for our students,” Carrell told the gathered regents this morning.

She told them that current student housing for University of Minnesota Rochester students is at capacity and that the DoubleTree lease will resolve that issue, as well as provide meals for students.

The 11-story hotel, at 150 S. Broadway, has 212 rooms, according to online travel sites. The University of Minnesota plan would convert those rooms to create living space for more than 400 student occupants. At the same time, the plan costs the city a sizable number of skyway-connected hotel rooms at its heart.

Rochester’s Titan Development and Investments, led by Andy Chafoulias, owns and operates the hotel.

The university is leasing floors 3 to 11 for $3.06 million annually for 12 years with the gross rent increasing 1.75% per year. The deal includes the university paying a pro rata share of real estate taxes and utilities, which is estimated at $1.01 million for the first year.

The hotel, which is managed by Chafoulias’ Avra Hospitality, would be required to make an estimated $7.63 million in renovations “to convert it from its current use as a hotel into a student housing and dining facility with ancillary recreational space.”

Under the agreement, Titan would provide "a full-service dining program for three meals a day, seven days a week during the academic year.”

The lease is scheduled to begin on Aug. 1, 2022.

This relationship is similar to UMR’s lease of 70 apartments at 318 Commons, which is also in downtown Rochester.

UMR also already leases the two top floors of Titan’s Galleria at University Square mall, across Broadway from the DoubleTree. The leasing of the former retail space in the mall for UMR classrooms started in 2007.

This agreement will be a significant change for downtown Rochester, which has added many new hotels in recent years as the city promotes the Destination Medical Center initiative to bring more patients to Mayo Clinic.

Joe Ward, who is the president of Mayo Civic Center and Experience Rochester, which promotes hospitality, did share some thoughts on the deal and its effect on business.

"The DoubleTree hotel has played a significant role in our ability to attract meeting and convention business to the Mayo Civic Center," wrote Ward. "Its potential loss creates a significant challenge that we will work with our community partners to overcome, as one of our key responsibilities at Experience Rochester is to run a successful and financially sound Mayo Civic Center."

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.