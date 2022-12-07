Under new ownership, Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson aims to reopen soon

KASSON, Minn. — Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson has changed hands, and its new owners hope to reopen the ice cream parlor's doors before Christmas.

Jay Clemens, who started the business in 2020, sold Clem's Cups & Cones to Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren on Dec. 1. Back in October, Clemens put the shop — located at 301 Mantorville Ave. S — up for sale.

"We didn't want to just turn it over and have somebody turn it into something else," Clemens said. "I wasn't just gonna sell to anybody; they had to be the right person. So, I think we did it."

Ramgren first heard about the opportunity on the radio.

"We just moved to Kasson a year ago — I own another business in Owatonna, Alpha omegA Driving School. I've been doing that for 10 years," Ramgren said. "My daughter still goes to school in Owatonna, so I was on my way to take her to school one morning and overheard on the radio that Jay was selling the shop."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Ramgren's business experience, Guzman left his 25-year career as a factory worker to make Clem's Cups & Cones his full-time job and spend more time with his family, he said.

Between Ramgren, Guzman and their nine children, they hope to make the ice cream shop a true family affair.

"We've had everyone here helping this week, getting excited about it," Ramgren said.

"You can tell that they all want to get involved, too," Guzman said.

Clemens had closed down the shop in November for the winter, but Guzman and Ramgren want to reopen the doors as soon as possible.

"Honestly, our goal is within the next week, if we can make that happen," Ramgren said. "We feel like the only way to do it is to get the doors open and do it right."

The two are keeping the Clem's name and retaining most of the same vendors, so the shop's ice cream offerings will stay consistent.

"For now, I mean, Jay has a really good thing going on here, and we're just gonna pick it up and keep rolling with that and continue to build on that," Ramgren said.