SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, December 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Under new ownership, Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson aims to reopen soon

Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren are keeping the ice cream shop's name and retaining many of the same vendors.

IMG_3664.jpg
Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren, owners of Clem's Cups &amp; Cones in Kasson, on Dec. 6, 2022.
Dené K. Dryden / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
December 07, 2022 12:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

KASSON, Minn. — Clem's Cups & Cones in Kasson has changed hands, and its new owners hope to reopen the ice cream parlor's doors before Christmas.

Jay Clemens, who started the business in 2020, sold Clem's Cups & Cones to Macario Guzman and Stephanie Ramgren on Dec. 1. Back in October, Clemens put the shop — located at 301 Mantorville Ave. S — up for sale.

"We didn't want to just turn it over and have somebody turn it into something else," Clemens said. "I wasn't just gonna sell to anybody; they had to be the right person. So, I think we did it."

Clem's Cups and Cones
Business
In search of a successor, Clem's Cups & Cones owner in Kasson puts shop up for sale
Jay Clemens opened the ice cream shop in 2020 after retiring from a career in law enforcement. Now, he wants someone to take over what he built.
October 10, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden

Ramgren first heard about the opportunity on the radio.

"We just moved to Kasson a year ago — I own another business in Owatonna, Alpha omegA Driving School. I've been doing that for 10 years," Ramgren said. "My daughter still goes to school in Owatonna, so I was on my way to take her to school one morning and overheard on the radio that Jay was selling the shop."

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Ramgren's business experience, Guzman left his 25-year career as a factory worker to make Clem's Cups & Cones his full-time job and spend more time with his family, he said.

Between Ramgren, Guzman and their nine children, they hope to make the ice cream shop a true family affair.

"We've had everyone here helping this week, getting excited about it," Ramgren said.

"You can tell that they all want to get involved, too," Guzman said.

Clemens had closed down the shop in November for the winter, but Guzman and Ramgren want to reopen the doors as soon as possible.

"Honestly, our goal is within the next week, if we can make that happen," Ramgren said. "We feel like the only way to do it is to get the doors open and do it right."

The two are keeping the Clem's name and retaining most of the same vendors, so the shop's ice cream offerings will stay consistent.

"For now, I mean, Jay has a really good thing going on here, and we're just gonna pick it up and keep rolling with that and continue to build on that," Ramgren said.

Related Topics: KASSON-MANTORVILLEBUSINESSRESTAURANTS AND BARS
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Iowa woman charged after depositing over $37k worth of stolen checks in Fillmore County
Mindy Jo Jones, 42, of Iowa, is accused of stealing and depositing over $37,000 worth of checks into her personal and business bank accounts.
December 07, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
RPD - Death Investigation
Local
Rochester man dies from suspected overdose, police say
A Rochester man has become the third suspected overdose death at a Rochester apartment this month. Toxicology reports aren't completed to determine cause of death and the investigation is ongoing.
December 07, 2022 09:17 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Start planning now for Small Business Saturday for next year
Columnist Dean Swanson says XXX
December 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Rochester Police Department RPD patch logo
Local
Rochester Police Department daily incident reports: December 4-10, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
December 07, 2022 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Staff reports