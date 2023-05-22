Uni Uni Bubble Tea offers a healthy drink experience

ROCHESTER — Luona Shi began her boba shop business dream during the pandemic. She had recently taken a step back from her work as an exercise physiologist where she helped the elderly population become more active.

“The reason why I quit is because during the pandemic I lost some of my clients and it was really hard on me,” Shi said. “Over the years, I developed a really close relationship and once they passed away, that really hurt.”

After quitting her job, Shi wanted to focus her new career around a younger demographic. She remembered the boba shops she and her friends would hang out in after school when she lived in China and wanted to bring that environment to Rochester.

After a soft opening on May 6, Shi held a grand opening May 15, 2023, for her new shop, Uni Uni Bubble Tea, which she hopes will provide that hang-out environment and a healthier drink option for Rochester.

“It's a lot to take in at first. That's why we held the soft opening,” Shi said. “We only had eight drinks a day. The soft opening, it's also for (employees) to try to learn. It will be easier for them to just learn eight new drinks at a time than the whole menu.”

Shi describes her taste in boba as “picky” and did a lot of research before deciding on a franchise for her shop. She knew she wanted a more natural variety of ingredients and didn’t want to serve anything that she wouldn’t like. Due to this, Shi strayed away from powder flavoring and shredded tea leaves. Instead Uni Uni Bubble Tea offers real fruit in its drinks and tea that comes from full tea leaves.

The menu also offers a high level of customization, allowing customers to choose the ice levels, sugar levels and types of boba, jellies and foam added to the drink. There are also options for dairy-free milk, coconut milk and almond milk.

“Whoever comes into the shop, if they tell me they don't like it, I'm pretty confident I can find something (for anyone),” Shi said. “If you keep trying new things, you will definitely find something you love.”

The tapioca boba is made fresh in store every day. If it isn’t made fresh, the texture becomes mushy.

“So pearls are what we have in mainland China,” Shi said. “But for boba, it's Taiwanese, it's bigger. And it has a better texture.”

Uni Uni has around 50 different drink options at the moment with the lychee peach jasmine green tea being one of the most popular drinks so far. The milk tea has also been a consumer favorite. The menu offers two sizes for most of the drinks, with a bucket size available for three of the milk tea varieties.

Currently the shop doesn’t have any baked goods or mochi in the store, but Shi is working on getting different items.

“Jenyce from Sweet Home bakery said she can make us some (bakery items), just for us,” She said. “So she's not selling it anywhere else, only for us. I’m actually requesting tiramisu, lemon tart and macarons maybe.”

Shi’s said she's looking forward to seeing more people come and hang out, like she did at boba tea shops in China growing up.

“‘We offer really good high quality tea,” Shi said. “I think whoever comes in will find something they love for sure.”