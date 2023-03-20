Unraveled owners plan to escape to new Rochester location before its building is demolished

ROCHESTER — The latest unexpected twist for Rochester’s Unraveled Escape Rooms is that its owners need their business to escape to a new location before their building is demolished.

Ryan and Jackie Steiner, who lease about 3,000-square-feet of space in the former Rochester Bread Co. building at 300 11th Ave. NW, recently were surprised by a plan to demolish the building and build a new 210-unit apartment complex called Bakery Flats on the site.

“After seeing a story in the Post Bulletin, we were told that we need to be out of here by May 31. That put us in a scramble to find a new location and we finally secured that last week,” said Ryan Steiner.

The plan is to continue to operate at the current location through the end of May and then re-open in June in a 4,400-square-square spot in the Slumberland complex at 4921 W. Frontage Road NW. Unraveled will be located on the south side of the building, which is located near the Rochester Mazda dealership.

While this move was unexpected, the Steiners have mapped out a plan to use it to refresh and expand their more than six-year-old business.

“We were running out of space here. We're going to redo all of our escape rooms. Plus instead of three, we're gonna have four in the new location,” he said. “We're pretty excited about the move. It’s a huge amount of work to do. We're feeling a little overwhelmed right now.”

The Unraveled rooms are the Steiners’ original creations, so this means creating four new rooms with four new scenarios. Their early plans to have themes built around King Tut, super heroes, James Bond and Ragnarok.

They launched Unraveled in December 2016 . Their escape rooms attracted a loyal following. The plan had been to create new rooms in 2020, but the pandemic put that on hold.

“We held on tight through the pandemic and we were blessed to come out the other side,” said Ryan Steiner. “Now being forced to move is kind of the perfect opportunity to refresh everything.”

Unravel operates with a team of five on staff. Steiner expects that number will need to grow in the new location, possibly to seven employees.