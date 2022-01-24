SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

UPS says it is notifying customers impacted by Saturday's fire

Rochester firefighters were called to the warehouse at the 1600 block of Opportunity Road NW just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. As of Monday, there was no estimate available on how many packages were destroyed in the fire.

ups.jpg
Fire crews battle a fire on the north end of a UPS warehouse in Rochester Saturday night, Jan. 22, 2022.
Contributed / Rochester Fire Department
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
January 24, 2022 01:29 PM
ROCHESTER — A fire at a UPS warehouse in Northwest Rochester may have some people who are expecting to receive packages in the next few days scratching their heads about what to do now.

A UPS spokesperson said in an email that the company is addressing the situation and notifying customers whose packages are impacted. Customers can also file claims online at UPS.com.

"We are thankful no employees were injured in the fire that broke out late Saturday evening at our Rochester facility," the spokesperson wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin. "Concerned customers can track their package on UPS.com. There is no impact to delivery service."

Rochester firefighters were called to the warehouse at the 1600 block of Opportunity Road NW just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

An automatic alarm showed sprinkler system flow and smoke in different parts of the warehouse. Firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke coming from a loading dock area on the north end of the building where UPS trucks were parked.

A firefighter was injured, but was not taken to the hospital. The fire department did not provide any further detail on the firefighter's injuries in its news release.

As of Monday, there was no estimate available on how many packages were destroyed in the fire. A cause of the fire was also not known.

Misery loves company, the old adage says, so if you think you had a package at that facility, you are not alone.

A quick internet search of the question “what happens when a fire destroys your UPS package” spawns a list of nationwide news stories. In March 2014, a massive fire at a UPS warehouse in Oklahoma destroyed the packages of more than 1,100 people. A fire in December 2017 in Maryland damaged an untold amount of packages just before Christmas.

