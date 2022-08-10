Voting is open for Post Bulletin's 2022 'Best of the Best' awards

It’s time again for Post Bulletin readers to vote for “The Best of the Best” businesses in Rochester.

Readers can vote once a day per email address for their favorite businesses, ranging from best place to work to restaurants to jewelry stores. Votes can be cast in 96 categories in Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Lifestyle, Money & Finance, Shopping & Services and Wheels & Motors.

This is the tenth year that the Post Bulletin has recognized local community favorites starting in 2013 under the name “Reader's Choice Award.” In 2018, the name changed to “Best of the Best.”

The voting is tabulated and monitored by a third-party software system.

“Typically, we have more than 100,000 votes during the voting period,” said Post Bulletin advertising director Tessa Olive. "This year we've already had over 45,000 votes in the first four days. Your vote is a great way to show support for your favorite businesses."

Voting will be open until Aug. 22.

The results will be announced on Sept. 24 in a special “Best of the Best” section. The Post Bulletin will host a celebration to honor the winners on Sept. 28.