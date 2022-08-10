SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Voting is open for Post Bulletin's 2022 'Best of the Best' awards

Readers can vote once a day per email address for their favorite businesses, ranging from best place to work to restaurants to jewelry stores. Votes can be cast in 96 categories in Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Lifestyle, Money & Finance, Shopping & Services and Wheels & Motors.

Post Bulletin Best of the Best 2022 logo
Best of the Best
By Staff reports
August 10, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

It’s time again for Post Bulletin readers to vote for “The Best of the Best” businesses in Rochester.

Readers can vote once a day per email address for their favorite businesses, ranging from best place to work to restaurants to jewelry stores. Votes can be cast in 96 categories in Arts & Entertainment, Food & Drink, Health & Wellness, Home & Lifestyle, Money & Finance, Shopping & Services and Wheels & Motors.

Also Read
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Noser lands November challenge against Norton
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
August 10, 2022 07:13 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link
Kim Norton and Britt Noser
Local
Noser lands November challenge against Norton
Incumbent mayor Kim Norton sees majority of all votes cast in four-way primary.
August 10, 2022 01:11 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

This is the tenth year that the Post Bulletin has recognized local community favorites starting in 2013 under the name “Reader's Choice Award.” In 2018, the name changed to “Best of the Best.”

The voting is tabulated and monitored by a third-party software system.

“Typically, we have more than 100,000 votes during the voting period,” said Post Bulletin advertising director Tessa Olive. "This year we've already had over 45,000 votes in the first four days. Your vote is a great way to show support for your favorite businesses."

ADVERTISEMENT

Post Bulletin Best of the Best 2022 logo
Click here to vote in the Best of the Best
June 27, 2022 09:16 AM

Voting will be open until Aug. 22.

The results will be announced on Sept. 24 in a special “Best of the Best” section. The Post Bulletin will host a celebration to honor the winners on Sept. 28.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARSRETAIL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
climate change forest research
Local
Study: Warming climate to create 'impoverished version' of northern forests
Northern Minnesota research published in the journal Nature found modest warming may devastate some tree species.
August 10, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  John Myers
OCSO - THEFT.png
Local
Stewartville business hit again with catalytic convert theft
Value of stolen parts in excess of $25,000.
August 10, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Making a plan to cover for employees when they're gone
Columnist Dean Swanson says in business, absence doesn't make the heart grow fonder; it causes panic.
August 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
IMG_8436.JPG
Local
Voters approve Dover-Eyota referendum but reject Stewartville proposal
The referendum will provide Dover-Eyota Public Schools with $21.73 million for upgrades and maintenance around the district, as well as some new spaces.
August 10, 2022 01:05 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer