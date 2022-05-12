SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Walk-in clinic with physical therapy focus to open in northwest Rochester

Compcare, which opened its first Rochester clinic, is gearing up to open a second Med City location with a focus on physical therapy.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 12, 2022 05:33 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – A Minnesota walk-in clinic firm is doubling its Rochester footprint with a second location with a physical therapy focus.

Compcare opened its first Rochester clinic in 2021 at 5507 Chateau Road in the building left empty by the closure of MedExpress Urgent Care in 2020 .

Now Compcare is gearing up to open a second Med City location at 4224 US 52 NW in the commercial center anchored by Harbor Freight Tools .

Dan Van House, Compcare’s director of physical therapy, explained that this new clinic will still offer walk-in care, but will focus on musculoskeletal injuries and related issues.

Also Read
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Contract talks at Red Wing leather firm stall
S.B. Foot Tanning Co., a subsidiary of Red Wing Shoe Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 1189 have been negotiating a new contract since March 1, 2022. On April 27, the workers rejected a contract offer and later authorized the possibility of a strike.
May 11, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Mayo Clinic
Members Only
Business
Rochester hospitals score top grades in safety
Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization that tracks data about health care centers, gave Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center top scores on a biannual hospital safety report card.
May 10, 2022 05:13 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
991d9b2f4adbd768b3ef55a3409eb99b.jpg
Members Only
Business
Stewartville's Halcon purchased for $127.5 million
Steelcase Inc. announced last week that an agreement has been signed to buy Stewartville-based office furniture maker Halcon as a subsidiary.
May 10, 2022 11:22 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“It sounds like there's a big delay for physical therapy services in Rochester. We want to streamline the experience,” said Van House. “It seems like Rochester is a little bit underserved, so we're going to be starting with a physical therapist on staff at that location with hopes to grow in adding at least one other physical therapist and probably a physical therapist assistant as the demand grows.”

ADVERTISEMENT

If a patient is looking for a strep test due to a sore throat, the original Compcare clinic on Chateau Road will be the place to go. If a patient hurts their back at work or their knee while mowing, this new clinic in the Harbor Freight center will be better fit for treatment.

Van House estimates that the new Compcare site should open in early to mid-June, if everything goes according to plan. It will probably start with a team of about six employees, including a physical therapist, with a plan to grow to eight to 10 staffers in the future.

Compcare is a rapidly growing venture that has clinics in Owatonna, Faribault, Lakeville and Rochester.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Michael-Davis.png
Local
Defense and prosecution rest Thursday in trial against Kasson LDS church leader accused of sexual assault
Opening statements are expected to be given tomorrow and then the case is given to the jury to issue the verdict of Michael Davis, 37, who is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile under his care.
May 12, 2022 06:03 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Ostrem, Mark 2010 c.jpg
Local
Ostrem plans to seek fifth term as Olmsted County attorney
Filing period for county election starts May 17.
May 12, 2022 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Two chairs, melted by a fire, sit against a smoke blackened wall. In the background, a door is open to an office that looks relatively untouched by fire and smoke.
Local
Rochester church that was victim of arson says its prayer is for whoever lit the fire
A little less than a month after a fire was started at Peace United Church of Christ, church leaders and others gathered Thursday, May 12, 2022, to reflect on the fire, speak about the damage it caused and look toward the church’s future.
May 12, 2022 03:58 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Eric Anderson Wakefield.JPG
Local
Rochester artist's 'Wakefield' is set to add to Peace Plaza experience
Light and fog provide new insights in Eric Anderson's work being unveiled Monday.
May 12, 2022 03:56 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen