Walk-in clinic with physical therapy focus to open in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER – A Minnesota walk-in clinic firm is doubling its Rochester footprint with a second location with a physical therapy focus.

Compcare opened its first Rochester clinic in 2021 at 5507 Chateau Road in the building left empty by the closure of MedExpress Urgent Care in 2020 .

Now Compcare is gearing up to open a second Med City location at 4224 US 52 NW in the commercial center anchored by Harbor Freight Tools .

Dan Van House, Compcare’s director of physical therapy, explained that this new clinic will still offer walk-in care, but will focus on musculoskeletal injuries and related issues.

“It sounds like there's a big delay for physical therapy services in Rochester. We want to streamline the experience,” said Van House. “It seems like Rochester is a little bit underserved, so we're going to be starting with a physical therapist on staff at that location with hopes to grow in adding at least one other physical therapist and probably a physical therapist assistant as the demand grows.”

If a patient is looking for a strep test due to a sore throat, the original Compcare clinic on Chateau Road will be the place to go. If a patient hurts their back at work or their knee while mowing, this new clinic in the Harbor Freight center will be better fit for treatment.

Van House estimates that the new Compcare site should open in early to mid-June, if everything goes according to plan. It will probably start with a team of about six employees, including a physical therapist, with a plan to grow to eight to 10 staffers in the future.

Compcare is a rapidly growing venture that has clinics in Owatonna, Faribault, Lakeville and Rochester.

