Business

West Bank names its 2022 Rochester community board

West Bank, based in Des Moines, Iowa, has operated branches in Rochester since 2013. To enhance its connection, West Bank has maintained a community board of local leaders to provide “valuable insights, perspective and collective wisdom." West Bank recently announced the 2022 board line-up.

37e1c2df0a96d29c5e26c41663a036bf.jpg
West Bank constructed its distinctive Rochester headquarters along West Circle Drive in 2016.
File - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 15, 2022 12:44 PM
ROCHESTER – An Iowa-based bank with a large Med City presence recently named its updated line-up of its Rochester community board.

West Bank , based in Des Moines, Iowa, has operated branches in Rochester since 2013. In 2016, it built a $7 million,15,000-square-foot complex on West Circle Drive Northwest to serve as its local headquarters.

31a41bfd1b589f390734174017ffc218.jpg
Dave Nelson
Contributed

To enhance its connection to Rochester as an active business banking institution, West Bank has maintained a community board of local leaders to provide “valuable insights, perspective and collective wisdom to support the bank’s local management, as well as to assist the bank with marketing and community relations efforts.”

West Bank CEO recently announced a new 2022 board line-up as three members retired from the group. The board now includes:

Jason Boynton, a principal at Smith Schafer & Associates

Jeff Brown, Jr. , a principal at North Rock Real Estate

Mike Busch, a principal at Paramark Corp.

Pat Deutsch, CEO of Pace International

Dr. Bobbie Gostout, Mayo Clinic vice president emeritus

Hal Henderson , principal of HGA Architects & Engineers

Dick Kuehn, vice president of Kuehn Motor Co.

Brian Leary, CEO of Pharmaceutical Specialties

Dave Pederson , partner in the Dunlap & Seeger law firm

Pete Schuller, president of A.B. Systems

Ed Stanley, president of Merit Building Enclosure Systems

Natalie Victoria, president of Victoria’s Restaurant/The Tap House

The three retiring members who previously served on the Rochester are Charlie Kuehn, Tim Weir and Jeff Brown, Sr.

"We’re fortunate over the years that we’ve been able to attract so many amazing community leaders who have helped shape Rochester,” stated West Bank CEO Dave Nelson in the announcement of the 2022 board. “We gain a great deal of our strength through our partnerships, and together we look forward to continuing a strong and responsive community banking approach for the Rochester business community.”

Nelson added that West Bank has been so successful in Rochester that it expanded its footprint throughout Minnesota in Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

Using the two-story Rochester headquarters as a template, West Bank built a similar complex in St. Cloud that opened earlier in April. Construction on a Mankato building is expected to start this spring.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

