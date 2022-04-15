West Bank names its 2022 Rochester community board

ROCHESTER – An Iowa-based bank with a large Med City presence recently named its updated line-up of its Rochester community board.

West Bank , based in Des Moines, Iowa, has operated branches in Rochester since 2013. In 2016, it built a $7 million,15,000-square-foot complex on West Circle Drive Northwest to serve as its local headquarters.

To enhance its connection to Rochester as an active business banking institution, West Bank has maintained a community board of local leaders to provide “valuable insights, perspective and collective wisdom to support the bank’s local management, as well as to assist the bank with marketing and community relations efforts.”

West Bank CEO recently announced a new 2022 board line-up as three members retired from the group. The board now includes:

• Jason Boynton, a principal at Smith Schafer & Associates

• Jeff Brown, Jr. , a principal at North Rock Real Estate

• Mike Busch, a principal at Paramark Corp.

• Pat Deutsch, CEO of Pace International

• Dr. Bobbie Gostout, Mayo Clinic vice president emeritus

• Hal Henderson , principal of HGA Architects & Engineers

• Dick Kuehn, vice president of Kuehn Motor Co.

• Brian Leary, CEO of Pharmaceutical Specialties

• Dave Pederson , partner in the Dunlap & Seeger law firm

• Pete Schuller, president of A.B. Systems

• Ed Stanley, president of Merit Building Enclosure Systems

• Natalie Victoria, president of Victoria’s Restaurant/The Tap House

The three retiring members who previously served on the Rochester are Charlie Kuehn, Tim Weir and Jeff Brown, Sr.

"We’re fortunate over the years that we’ve been able to attract so many amazing community leaders who have helped shape Rochester,” stated West Bank CEO Dave Nelson in the announcement of the 2022 board. “We gain a great deal of our strength through our partnerships, and together we look forward to continuing a strong and responsive community banking approach for the Rochester business community.”

Nelson added that West Bank has been so successful in Rochester that it expanded its footprint throughout Minnesota in Mankato, Owatonna and St. Cloud.

Using the two-story Rochester headquarters as a template, West Bank built a similar complex in St. Cloud that opened earlier in April. Construction on a Mankato building is expected to start this spring.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.