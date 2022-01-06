What are the true employee motivators?

Dear Dave — With all that has happened over the last two years, it appears that the things that motivated employees the most have changed. This means employees are turned on by different incentives and reasons to act — and fear is not one of them. So, what things are turning on the employees of today? And how can managers learn them and employ them? — A

You are asking the million-dollar question.

When I was a manager, I knew that my employees wanted and needed more than money. Don’t get me wrong: money is nice, but there are far greater motivators.

One motivator that we need to put on the table right away is “respect.” I am a firm believer that “respect given will be respect received.” I also see trust as being a requirement between the manager and the employee. And I believe that (almost all) employees want to be trusted to do their work well, so they can receive appreciation and a sense of accomplishment.

I know. I know. There are employees that are adamant that all they want is money and consider all this motivation stuff is nothing but pure garbage and a waste of time. Let them think what they want, but these folks will find that there are motivators that rise to the surface and that truly move them, especially as they age. And, amazingly enough, these motivators will not cost the company one red cent.

Accordingly, take a look at the results of an employee motivation survey done in the U.S. about 10 years ago (a bit old). One is the most important motivator, and 10 is the least important motivator – though, arguably, all 10 of these are important to employees just about everywhere.



Ranking Motivation Item 1 Interesting work 2 Full appreciation for work done 3 Feeling of being in on things 4 Job security 5 Good wages 6 Promotion and growth in the organization 7 Good working conditions 8 Personal loyalty to employees 9 Autonomy 10 Sympathetic help with personal problems

I am not surprised that the No. 1 motivator was interesting work.

I believe that employees do not want to be robots and they must like and find their work intriguing and even challenging. This may also mean that employees will work hard for a company, do their jobs well, and put up with some mundane “sameness,” but they are on the prowl for interesting work, either in the company or elsewhere.

And the thing that really leaps out at me is that “good wages (money)” is number five. So, any manager that wants to motivate and retain good employees better take care to provide motivations number one through four, if not all of these.

More recently, and quite importantly, is the fact that “autonomy” has taken precedence and prominence as a real influential motivator. Study after study bears out the fact, that employees want to be well trained, given clear goals and tasks, and then be left alone to do their job. Yes, managers have their work to do, and they need to provide resources and information and news – and the employees are OK with that – but they don’t need a manager or even a colleague “breathing down their necks.” They want empowerment, so they can own their work.

What it all means

Simply, positive motivation builds positive morale. Managers must know that the impact they have on employee motivation is immeasurable.

For instance, employees are sensitive to the tone and volume of their managers’ voice. It is shown by their managers’ words, their body language, and the expression they have on their face — especially when employees start their day.

Feeling valued — being appreciated — by their manager in the workplace is key to high employee motivation and positive morale. Feeling valued ranks right up there for most employee with liking their work, good wages, opportunities for training and advancement, and “feeling in” on the latest news.

Building high employee motivation and morale is both challenging and yet somewhat simple for managers. It requires that managers pay attention every day to meaningful aspects of employee well-being — and to be aware of their needs, fears and desires. Just think how great you feel when you know someone cares about you and what you want to aspire to.

Here is a true motivator: instead of having a yearly review — which should be at least quarterly in my opinion — take great care to not make any review a “this is wrong-that is wrong” drive-by evaluation. Unless the employee needs controls or termination, try a positive feedback system where employees can focus on the positive aspects of their behavior, rather than thinking only about what they are doing wrong.

Simple equation: Positive thoughts bring positive actions.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.