What isn't measured cannot be improved

Dear Dave,

Since joining my company, I have been asking for a job description and exactly what my performance goals are. I probably should have asked for all of this before I started my job, but I was so happy to finally get a good job I did not want to seem real picky. Any thoughts on this?

— M

Dear M,

Good, descriptive, and specific performance expectations come from well-written job descriptions. You have a double whammy problem in that you have neither one. An employee can hardly be effective if they do not know exactly what their job is and how they will be evaluated.

A lack of clear performance expectations is usually chosen by employees as a key contributing factor to their happiness or unhappiness at work. In fact, in a recent poll about what makes a bad boss bad, the majority of respondents said that their manager did not provide clear direction. Hmm … then I ask, “What in the heck are these managers doing?” Maybe I don’t want to know.

Setting performance expectations helps employees focus on the main goals and demanding objectives, as well as prioritize duties that are significant to accomplishing those objectives. Making employees wander around in the dark because they don’t know what they are doing, nor have any knowledge about how to do them if they knew what to do, is not what I consider to be good management.

Jobs and expectations

A job description describes the major areas of an employee's job and includes information about the tasks involved, the methods used to complete the tasks, the purpose and responsibilities of the job, the relationship of the job to other jobs, and the qualifications needed for the job. I know this seems like a lot to throw at employees, but it is vital and practical information that will lead an employee in the right direction.

Managers can make a job description practical by keeping it specific, functional, understandable, and current. An HR specialist I know tells me a well-written, practical job description will help a manager avoid having employees refuse to carry out assignments because they aren’t in their job description. It’s like forcing managers to write up job descriptions that tell employees both what they should and shouldn’t be doing. God help me; have we sunk that low?

In short, job descriptions provide standards that can be used to judge employee performance – how well they performed on the most vital aspects of their job. The job description can become the yard stick for measuring employee progress and productivity. Simply, the employee work evaluation measures exactly what it should measure,

This provides the foundation for employee compensation programs and for comparing the relative worth of each job's contributions to the company's overall performance. Simply, not only will the employee understand their performance levels; they – especially the manager – will see if a job is adding value to the organization.

Goals of performance evaluation

I believe that these are the main goals of an effective employee evaluation process:



The employee and the manager are clear about the employee’s goals, required outcomes or outputs, and how the success of the contributions will be assessed.

The goals of the best employee performance evaluations are also employee development and organizational improvement.

Employee performance evaluation provides legal, ethical, and visible evidence that employees were actively involved in understanding the requirements of their jobs and their performance.

For you both

It is a best practice in employment – for both your manager and you – to have up to date job descriptions. Reasons for this include clarification of what exactly your job entails and from your employer’s point of view, they make it easier for your boss to appraise job execution, identify training requirements, and most importantly, let you know how you are (really) doing.

Because of the pandemic economy, employees have taken on more responsibilities and duties which means that some managers – maybe yours – think job descriptions may be hard to write. However, you do have a legal right to have one with a written statement of the main terms and conditions of your employment, which should include a thorough explanation of your job functions and how you will be held accountable.

It's no secret that some employees don’t want job descriptions and performance evaluations because they know they should be working harder and adding more to the entire organization. It’s appropriate to say that these workers need performance criteria the most and should be evaluated often and fairly. To be clear, I am not advocating that a manager must rove around the work environment on a work witch hunt. I am saying that any worker will be more engaged and motivated if they know what they are supposed to be doing and how well they are doing it.

I would suggest that you approach your manager and ask for your job description to be updated and clarified. You could offer to prepare a job description based on the role that you have been doing since you started, which can then be amended by agreement.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.