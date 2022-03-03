SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Business

What we must see in our leaders

It takes time, energy, and emotional empathy to lead.

Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
By Dave Conrad
March 03, 2022 08:00 AM
Dear Dave,

I always seem to vote for the person that never wins the election. My friends tell me that is because I am looking for the wrong traits in my leaders. I don’t think I am looking for the wrong things in my leaders, when I try to pick people that are such things as smart, experienced and honest. Maybe it doesn’t matter, because the most popular people become leaders and the people that have selected them want leaders they like and can help them with special interests. Am I being too cynical?

W

Dear W,

The first thing that comes to my mind is there are legions of people walking around with a lot of experience, but still don’t know what the heck they are doing. On top of this, they know how to “sweet talk” their way into the hearts of those that select them as their leaders. Maybe I’m being too cynical.

One person I know says that a (business) leader is someone who helps their team understand the “Big Picture” (what is truly going on in the company and what impact the company has in a competitive marketplace). Further, the best leaders cast the vision for the team (where the company should be going) and reveal how that vision connects to the purpose of the organization and what its plan is to get where they want to go.

A business professor I know has a different belief about business leaders and focuses on the management, coaching, and mentorship capabilities of a leader. He believes a manager (leader) is the person that teaches the skills a team needs to make goal achievement a reality.

The leadership literature is ripe with the various writers saying that the best leaders care about their teams and show a high regard for protecting the best interests of the team. Care includes showing respect for the rights of the team and always being on the lookout for any signs of negativity and poor morale. To be clear, the best leaders are not “babysitters”; they work hard on inspiring their teams, and helping them achieve creativity, motivation, and autonomy.

This article would not be complete if active empathic listening was not included in the leadership skills mix. Numerous surveys show that in any organization, listening is the greatest part of communication, and being a leader means listening more than speaking. It’s a leader’s job to understand organizational problems and provide a means for their team to understand them. If leaders want to show respect for their team, they must gather feedback and act on what they hear.

I want to editorialize a bit here (I know, when don’t I?) and emphatically state that a leaders’ “It’s my way or the highway” approach to management isn’t going to encourage anyone to help them in their problem-solving initiatives. In fact, any leader that would act in this manner should be fired immediately. Thankaveramuch!

Managers should be leaders

Managers and leaders are often referred to synonymously, but only leaders allow and inspire their employees to solve problems using their own insight. The truth is this: “Every leader may not be a manager, but every manager should be a leader.” It’s easy to see that leadership and management aren’t the same thing, but a manager who lacks effective leadership traits will drive a business into the ground in “a New York minute.”

Change doesn’t happen overnight when it comes to transforming managers into leaders. It takes time, energy, and emotional empathy to lead and, most recently, leaders have found themselves helping their teams recover from the grief of the pandemic, shoring-up declining mental health of their employees and being sensitive to people’s anxieties.

Simply, the times, the environments, and the specific needs of the team will dictate how a leader should best lead. You could say that the ability of leaders to size up what is going on at any given time, what people are experiencing and feeling, and what goals are most important to achieve will make a leader out of a manager. To move from empathy to compassion starts when a leader takes an emotional step away from a situation — and possibly, the chaos — to get a clearer perspective of the situation and the people involved.

Leaders are expected to be objective “situation analysts” because it’s hard to see solutions when they are too emotionally involved in the problems. However, leaders can just ask their team what they want and what it would take to make their lives more efficient, effective, and emotionally stable. If it's something the leader can feasibly offer, they should just offer it. But, at the end of the day, taking compassionate action is sometimes a matter of simply listening and being an understanding, caring presence.

SMALL BUSINESS
