What would a $4 billion Mayo Clinic investment in Minnesota look like?

ROCHESTER — When Mayo Clinic threatens to move facility investments “four times the size” of the $1.1 billion U.S. Bank Stadium from Minnesota, what does that actually look like?

Kate Johansen, Mayo Clinic's vice chair of external engagement, made the threat in an email sent to state DFL lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz last week as part of a demand to change or kill the Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act and the Health Care Affordability Board bills.

“As we have shared previously, Mayo has long been planning significant facilities and infrastructure investments in Minnesota. The investments would be entirely from Mayo’s resources and represent four times the size of the investment in U.S. Bank Stadium,” wrote Johansen. “They would result in excellent jobs for Minnesotans and, as promised by our contracting partner, the most diverse workforce on the project in state history."

Quadrupling the U.S. Bank Stadium investment adds up to $4.4 billion. However, Johansen’s email did not detail the timeline for the investment or where in Minnesota it would be spent.

However, Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Heather Carlson Kehren provided more context.

“The potential investment is part of a multi-year, strategic initiative that aims to transform health care and focuses on Rochester,” wrote Carlson Kehren.

Mayo Clinic reported $16.3 billion in revenue in 2022, so the scope of this initiative would represent about one-fourth of the international health care system’s revenue for that year.

Some insiders said one possible use for the billions in question could be a third Mayo Clinic hospital in Rochester.

The scale of a project like that could account for the large investment numbers. Starting an enormous project like that in late 2023/early 2024 could result in the new hospital opening in time for the conclusion of Mayo Clinic’s 2030 initiative.

Carlson Kehren did not answer specific questions about the rumored third hospital. However, she did offer a general response.

“We regularly convene multidisciplinary teams to reimagine the future of care from a digital and physical perspective. This includes envisioning new and renewed spaces to meet the needs of Mayo Clinic patients, visitors and staff in future generations and far exceeds the original goal of Mayo Clinic private investment in the Destination Medical Center initiative,” she wrote. “We are in the early stages of this long-term planning and will be sharing details as we are able to provide them.”

Whatever the future investment in Rochester looks like, it would be another piece in Mayo Clinic’s complex footprint in a community dominated by Mayo Clinic.

Rochester’s campus includes 2,132 patient beds, including those for mental health. Mayo Clinic employs 2,719 staff physicians and scientists in Rochester. The city is also home to extensive educational and research facilities as well as the for-profit Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Charter House.

Mayo Clinic has two major Rochester projects representing an estimated $321 million investment under construction — $201 million for the proton beam treatment center expansion and $120 million for the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Building.

However, Mayo Clinic is also continually expanding its footprint at its Arizona and Florida campus, so it does have other places outside of Minnesota that it could spend $4.4 billion.

In 2022, Mayo Clinic began construction of a $233 million oncology facility with two proton beam treatment rooms and one room for carbon ion treatment in Jacksonville, Florida.

Looking worldwide, Mayo Clinic also launched a medical center in London, England. While that project reported losses of $53.6 million in 2021and $11.5 million in 2020, Mayo Clinic has committed to operate the London facility through 2024.

Mayo Clinic partnered with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Co. in 2019 to form Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City facility to provide care for the United Arab Emirates.