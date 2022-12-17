What's on your year-end to-do list for your business

It is close to the end of the year, and for most employees, managers and business owners that means a lot of extra projects or work that has been put off must be completed. These “things” have been on a perpetual hamster wheel of procrastination, and now is the time to get them done. If you do not have an “end-of-year” list, here are a few you may want to look at.

Systems and procedures review: If you are not McDonald’s or part of a business where the systems are well-laid out, now is the time to review them. Does your technology need to be updated? Are your employee onboarding systems working? Does the process you require your employees to follow create high productivity which in turn will allow you to reach the goals set forth?

Performance reviews: Now is your chance to listen and hear what your employees would like to share with you. They may have concerns you are not aware of. To make the review even better, consider asking each one of them, “What can I do for you?”

Marketing campaign: Gather your salespeople, managers and anyone who may have great brainstorming skills to review that past year’s results-based on the marketing plan. What worked well? What did not? Do brochures, website or approaches need to be changed?

Branding: Is your website, your business cards, your letterhead, email signatures all professionally designed and branded to your company? Branding is so important in today’s business world.

Visit your clients: Take the time to stop by your clients’ offices and say hi. Or bring them a holiday treat. Do not forget to mention how much you appreciate their business and loyalty.

Hardware or technology review: Do you have employees still on Windows 6 (okay, an exaggeration I hope)? Do your phones continually cut callers off or lose important voicemails? Not having the proper equipment for their job really cuts into productivity and creates loss of focus. This one is based on the amount of time spent in a server closet at a past job, so I know it matters and is important.

Lastly, meet with your accountant. Get those figures, deductions, expenses, and other numerical ducks in a row.

This list may look overwhelming, so now is the time to delegate and embrace the help of others. Once you dive in, getting these done may not be as daunting as they appear. The goal is to start the upcoming year smoothly and efficiently, so keep that in mind if you feel overwhelmed by it all.

If, by chance, you are feeling overwhelmed it is okay to take a break and not try to “push through” it all at once. It is possible to look at these tasks and feel inspired. Start with the one item that would alleviate most of the stress you are feeling. For instance, does revamping the marketing strategies for your company sound like fun? Then gather your people together for a day and brainstorm. Put the pen to paper, get the timeline and strategy put together, and have fun doing so. Then, on to the next item.

Start now, so by the time the new year starts, your stress will be low, and you will be confident the next year will be bigger and better than the last.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .