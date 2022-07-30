SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

When asked to do something illegal or unethical, hit the pause button

Columnist Kristen Asleson says when you're asked to do something you know is legally shaky, talk to those invested in the company about the consequences.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
July 30, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.
Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Are women better leaders than men?
Columnist Dave Conrad says in the battle of the sexes, you want to pick the right gender.
July 28, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
CEOs share ideas to help independent retailers succeed
Columnist Dean Swanson says there are great tools available for small business growth.
July 27, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson

Last week, one of the avid “Women at Work” readers reached out seeking advice. Her boss, who was also part owner of the business, requested her to complete a task that she felt was unethical. Not only did she feel this way, she knew from past work experience, it was also illegal and if caught, would be a felony.

This business is a fairly new business, and in all fairness to this business owner (who is also a woman), she may not have known the practice was illegal. So, it was in complete naivety that she requested the task be done. How does that adage go? “You do not know, what you do not know.”

As stated above, this woman knew this was not only unethical but also illegal. What she did not know and needed advice on, was how to broach the subject. Should she go to the other owners? Should she just do it and let it go? What?

Based on years of leading teams and managing employees, my first bit of advice was drawn from past experiences. My thoughts were this, “Take your boss aside, and explain you know that what she is asking is illegal and could result in a felony if caught. In addition, to share that she loves her job, and she cares deeply about the establishment and wanted her to know to avoid future problems.”

After all, it would be much better to have this conversation now than after getting caught (possibly) and then having to explain she knew but did not share. Then everyone would be in trouble, she may lose her job, and the business may be more strictly regulated or “flagged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever been approached to complete a task that is blatantly inappropriate, unethical or even illegal? Sadly, these requests are made quite often. According to research by the Ethics and Compliance Initiative, employees are feeling pressured to compromise their ethical standards, and in fact, the rate of employees feeling this way has doubled since 2017.

When it boils down to it, however, you have a choice to make. Just because a manager, supervisor or business owner has asked you to do something that makes you feel all queasy inside does not mean you have to do it. The choice is yours to make, and you shouldn’t make it out of fear of retaliation or the need to please the requester. Wrong is wrong, so take a moment and think it through.

First and foremost, take a different perspective. As in, one from the person’s point of view that asked you to do this. What was their reason? What will it accomplish? It helps to understand the request just to know where they are coming from.

For most, running to another supervisor or partner in the business seems like a logical choice, but really, doing so could be the beginnings of a hostile work environment or loss of trust. It is always best to try handling things privately before “narcing” on someone, which is what it appears as and feels like when done. We have all had someone send us an email with a higher up cc’d on it. The feelings of being tattled on are hard to shake.

If, at the end of the day, you have requested a private discussion and your words were wasted, then it is time to escalate the situation. Or, if the person you spoke privately to continues to request the same task, then it is time to bring in reinforcement.

Sadly, the last option is moving on from the company altogether. Unethical managers who only think of themselves regardless of the consequences are not worth working for.

These situations are not worth compromising your ethical beliefs, values and integrity.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
20220728_174935.jpg
Business
Zumbrota expo spotlights local businesses, economic development resources
The event attracted about 30 small businesses that showed off their wares and services as well as a variety of economic development teams who support those kinds of businesses.
July 29, 2022 12:32 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Mayo Clinic news; sports card fanatics have a new playground
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
July 29, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
595efc2af2ea438aad014351d908142b.jpg
Business
Rochester food concession operator ordered to pay $200,000 in back pay and fines for visa violations
Rochester-based Solem Concessions Inc. has been ordered to pay more than $200,000 in back pay and fines by the U.S. Department of Labor for violations of how it treated 35 temporary workers with H-2B visas from January 2017 to November 2018. Solem operates 15 food concession stands at fairs and events in eight states.
July 27, 2022 04:24 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
berkman22.jpg
Business
Rochester to beef up in August with opening of Red Cow
Red Cow, a popular Minnesota gourmet bar and grill brand, expects to start cooking Aug. 10 in 6,000-square-feet of commercial space on the street level of the Berkman apartment complex and hotel at 217 14th Ave. SW. That is just across the street from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
July 27, 2022 03:22 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger