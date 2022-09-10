When hunting for a new job, how long can you take to accept an offer

On the market for a new job or career? Everyone knows the finding the right job to apply for can be daunting but filling out applications may be the easiest phase in your search.

Sometimes, while on the hunt, you'll be in the enviable position of having two jobs offers to choose from. Or even three. So, as you sit on your couch after the day of interviewing and think back who you met with, you might realize you like one of them a touch more than the other.

Maybe it was due to the personality of the person you met with, maybe it was the physical space or the culture you observed. There could be so many little nuances that push you toward one position over the other. So, what do you do when you are offered a position at the one that you liked less than the other?

Here is where the challenge to finding a new job kicks in. Really, what do you do? First and foremost, do not answer the first job offer with, “Oh geez, thank you, but can I give you an answer in a day or two? I am just waiting to see if another job offer comes in.” In no way is that a professional answer, and, in reality, that answer would likely get the offer rescinded in that same phone conversation.

Knowing how to respond in a professional manner is something you should begin practicing right after you have mastered your interviewing skills. Unless, of course, you know you would jump at the first offer you get.

If you are stuck between this rock and a hard place here are a few tips to help.

Whether you get a phone call or an email, begin your response with gratitude. Simply, communicate that you are grateful for the offer, so they know you value their company and what they are offering.

Answer the offer, and it does not have to be an acceptance, within a day. What does this show? That you have good communication skills and value their time. With 17 years of staffing under my belt, I can say that waiting for a candidate’s response after offering a job is frustrating. I never really knew how much time wait for the answer before moving on to the next best candidate. So, generally, it was 24-hours that went by before moving on.

Another stall tactic would be to ask for the offer in writing along with a job description. This will allow you to take a look at the total compensation package as well as the duties you will be expected to perform. One of my daughters was in the position of two job offers about a year ago, and after getting both job descriptions, she put together the pros and cons of each, and her decision became quite clear. To this day, she is very satisfied with the job she accepted and loves it.

Lastly, if you truly need more than 24-hours and are confident another offer may be coming soon, just ask for another day to make your decision. And then, take a deep breath, call the other interviewer and ask them if they have decided on who they are offering the job to.

You may think that sounds a little outlandish, but one time I did this, and they offered me the job only because I called and asked. It shows confidence and perseverance – two good traits in candidates.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .