SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

When it comes to customer service, don't phone it in

In customer service, your ultimate job is to leave the customer satisfied, so do whatever you can to make that happen and finish any conversation in a positive manner.

Harvey Mackay column sig
Opinion by Harvey Mackay
June 13, 2022 11:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

A high school student landed her first summer job, working in a drugstore. As she arrived at the store for her first day, the phone was ringing. Everyone was busy, and the manager asked her to please answer it.

"Good morning," she said in a cheery voice.

"Do you stock Ben Gay?" asked the caller.

"I'm not sure."

"Well, does your store carry Vicks VapoRub?" queried the customer.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't know," said the new clerk.

"Do you have Pepto Bismol on hand?"

"I couldn't tell you for sure if we do or don't."

"You don't know much do you, young lady?" said the caller.

"No, I guess I don't," the new employee responded. "In fact, when I said, 'Good morning,' I told you everything I know."

Obviously, this new hire had not been trained to actually help customers; there's no excuse for that. But that she was put in a position to potentially drive customers away was not her fault.

Also Read
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Advice to the graduate: Go where you are valued
Columnist Harvey Mackay says value — and values — are something that need to be understood by everyone in the workplace.
June 06, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Set your goals -- and then hang on to them
Bottom line: It's difficult to advance in your career unless you're working toward goals. Setting goals that will inspire and motivate you is crucial.
May 30, 2022 01:00 PM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
You gotta want it to get it
Columnist Harvey Mackay says desire is the most important ingredient to success.
May 23, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay

Responsible businesses understand that customer needs come first, and that staff must be capable of meeting them. Because so much interaction is dependent on the phone, let's start there.

Good phone skills are crucial for customer service. At least this young worker was cheerful, sincere and had a positive tone -- three important ingredients in telephone communication skills. When you answer the phone, you want to project an enthusiastic and natural tone, making the customer feel comfortable in carrying on a conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Listen and try your best to understand the problem and then resolve it as quickly as possible. Studies show that a call under five minutes is a success.

Put a smile in your voice. A person's voice sounds and feels friendly and warm when you speak with a smile. A study by the University of Portsmouth found that people can hear whether a person is smiling on the phone.

Enunciate your words and speak as clearly as possible. I realize it is frustrating for many people when they call customer service and reach a person who can be difficult to understand. Because call centers are located all over the world, it's important to make sure your representatives are understandable and patient when callers ask for information to be repeated.

Give customers the time to vent any frustration. Don't interrupt them, as they can get more upset if they aren't allowed to tell their story.

Watch your language and avoid slang. And it should be obvious: Don't chew gum, eat or shuffle papers during a call. Give callers your undivided attention.

Never argue with customers. Remember that they are the most important people in any business. The customer is not dependent on you or your company; you and your company are dependent on them. They are part of the business and not outsiders. They bring you their wants, and it's your job to fill those wants. If that is not possible, be honest and explain what you are able to do, rather than focusing on what you can't.

Try to learn the caller's name and use it naturally in your conversation. Doing so reinforces that you are focused on them.

In customer service, your ultimate job is to leave the customer satisfied, so do whatever you can to make that happen and finish any conversation in a positive manner.

ADVERTISEMENT

I don't know anyone who likes being put on hold. Although you may have to ask a client or customer to hold, it doesn't have to be frustrating for the caller. Here are a few courtesies that can make the wait time a little more tolerable for the caller:

  • Don't multitask. When you try to do two things at once, you'll be more likely to miss something important a caller is trying to tell you.
  • Ask before placing a caller on hold. Don't just tell customers to "please hold." Ask if they can hold. Wait until they respond, and then thank them.
  • Don't tell customers you'll put them on hold for "just a second." Instead, give them a reasonable estimate of how long you'll be away from the phone and why they'll be on hold.
  • Faster doesn't always mean better. Speed should always be second to carefully attending to a caller's needs.
  • Take notes. Don't rely on your memory.

The next time your phone rings, let your customers know you mean business!

Mackay's Moral: Taking care of customers is taking care of business.

Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times best-seller "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive." He can be reached at www.harveymackay.com , by emailing harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Co., 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Related Topics: HARVEY MACKAY
What to read next
A man wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt and cowboy hat stands next to a boy wearing a t-shirt shorts and red baseball cap and a woman wearing a black jacket and red baseball cap
Business
Best Angus and Quarter Horse Ranch survives drought and blizzards to continue Badlands tradition
Pete and Vawnita Best's road to ranching in the Badlands began more than 200 miles from there when Pete was a 14-year-old 4-H member living in Rolette, North Dakota, and selected a heifer from McCumber Angus Ranch for a livestock project.
June 13, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
A rancher d strides toward calves to gather them in a stock trailer, while his son assists but shields his eyes from the driving snow.
Business
North Dakota ranchers who battled blizzard Haley continue to deal with the aftermath
Cattle producers who lost calves in the April 2022 snow storms -- especially in western North Dakota where drought or dry conditions persist -- say the government's Livestock Indemnity Program needs update its funding formula and rules if partial compensation will be relevant.
June 13, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Cheryl, Stela and Susy: Real working moms give real advice
Columnist Kristen Asleson says she hopes those who need just a little help will take something away from these wise ladies.
June 11, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
a7516540c75c538cb04015c6eafa669f.png
Members Only
Business
Med City car dealership to build a new service center
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester has filed plans with the City of Rochester to build a 14,000-square-foot facility described as “an automotive vehicle service shop and detail center.”
June 10, 2022 04:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger