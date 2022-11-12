SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

When it comes to marketing, you're going to need a plan

Columnist Kristen Asleson says writing marketing material can be a hard task when you're also running a business, but it can also help your business grow.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
November 12, 2022 10:30 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Marketing in today’s world can be a complex, not to mention time consuming, project to pull together. It is one thing to be writing marketing materials for your own business, but to write copy for another can be difficult. Or, to write one to include an event along with sponsors can get disorganized really quick, to say the least.

Live events are crucial to marketing success, and the best way to get even more exposure for your business or event is to have sponsors. The idea behind sponsors is to get the event funded or acquire donations for the event if it is a fundraiser or will have a raffle, auction, etc.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Career advice in a nutshell
Columnist Dave Conrad says different stages of your career require different
November 10, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Make plans to protect and secure your business
Columnist Dean Swanson says unforeseen problems can arise, but you can still plan to mitigate your risk.
November 09, 2022 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
Arrogance is a bad look, and hampers success
Columnist Harvey Mackay says no one wants to work with or even be with an arrogant person.
November 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay

If you or your business are contemplating sponsoring an event, there are many benefits, including:

  • More effective touch points — there is a new range outside of your normal marketing channels for you to reach potential customers or event attendees.
  • Interactive audience experiences — sponsors are able to have booths, displays, games or giveaways at your event. Who doesn’t like those?
  • Reduction in administrative costs for the event — when there are sponsors there are funds or items given. Acquiring those take away from the cost you and your business spend on the event itself.

Getting started in finding and asking sponsors may be a bit daunting, but nowadays, everyone is used to the “ask.” If you are the one who is making the calls or visiting potential sponsors, remember to not take it personally if the answer is no.
Here’s a piece of advice, rather than ask, try inviting. Invitations to partake in an event can be far more exciting than simply being asked for money. In fact, the goal of being a sponsor is not always getting more sales, it is:

  • Brand awareness.
  • Lead generations.
  • Social media presence.
  • Product introduction and launches.
  • Building relationships.

After you have landed sponsors for your event, it is time to create the marketing piece, and it must include the sponsors. That will be the number one question you get asked, “What are you going to do to get exposure for my company?”
If you have never written one or been involved in creating one, it can start with a few simple steps starting with creating an executive summary. The executive summary should simply describe your event in detail. Make sure to include what makes your event unique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you have written your executive summary, continue with objectives and goals. For instance, if it is a fishing tournament fundraiser, include how many teams you would like in the event and the amount of money the event would like to raise.

Then, start brainstorming on your audience? If you are organizing a fishing tournament, where would anglers hang out? What would be the best way to reach them? Most likely, a golf course is not the answer.

One more bit of brainstorming to do before you pull it all together — and that is content. Create a list of topics and posts you want to share with your audience. Shake it up a little with registration information, sponsor information, goals of the event, and of course, you will have to include what’s in it for those who are fundraising for the cause or attending the event in general.

Lastly, create a calendar to include everything you brainstormed, and make sure it is spread evenly throughout the weeks and days leading up to the event. Your sponsors will also want to see plenty of exposure for their businesses as well.

No matter what your business or event is, a marketing plan is needed. With a relatively small amount of time and effort, you will see how a plan pays for itself.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
Former Michaels Restaurant
Business
Owners can't agree, so demolition of the former Michaels restaurant delayed until spring
Negotiations between Titan Development and the Pappas family have stalled.
November 11, 2022 04:07 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Business expansion; Austin restaurant owner leaves behind legacy
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 11, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1137.jpg
Business
A.J.’s Diner offers 'a happy occasion' in Fountain
Need to make a pit stop for food on your way through Fountain? A.J.'s Diner may just be the place for you with classic American diner food and quality service.
November 11, 2022 10:50 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
Johnny's Skillet
Business
John Clark leaves behind 'the Hidden Gem of Austin' with his restaurant Johnny’s Skillet
John Clark, a 40-year restaurant owner and cook in Austin, passed away at the age of 77 in October 2022. He leaves behind a local diner and long-lasting legacy of being a community man with one of the most welcoming places for breakfast and lunch in town.
November 10, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson