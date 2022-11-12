When it comes to marketing, you're going to need a plan

Marketing in today’s world can be a complex, not to mention time consuming, project to pull together. It is one thing to be writing marketing materials for your own business, but to write copy for another can be difficult. Or, to write one to include an event along with sponsors can get disorganized really quick, to say the least.

Live events are crucial to marketing success, and the best way to get even more exposure for your business or event is to have sponsors. The idea behind sponsors is to get the event funded or acquire donations for the event if it is a fundraiser or will have a raffle, auction, etc.

If you or your business are contemplating sponsoring an event, there are many benefits, including:



More effective touch points — there is a new range outside of your normal marketing channels for you to reach potential customers or event attendees.

Interactive audience experiences — sponsors are able to have booths, displays, games or giveaways at your event. Who doesn’t like those?

Reduction in administrative costs for the event — when there are sponsors there are funds or items given. Acquiring those take away from the cost you and your business spend on the event itself.

Getting started in finding and asking sponsors may be a bit daunting, but nowadays, everyone is used to the “ask.” If you are the one who is making the calls or visiting potential sponsors, remember to not take it personally if the answer is no.

Here’s a piece of advice, rather than ask, try inviting. Invitations to partake in an event can be far more exciting than simply being asked for money. In fact, the goal of being a sponsor is not always getting more sales, it is:



Brand awareness.

Lead generations.

Social media presence.

Product introduction and launches.

Building relationships.

After you have landed sponsors for your event, it is time to create the marketing piece, and it must include the sponsors. That will be the number one question you get asked, “What are you going to do to get exposure for my company?”

If you have never written one or been involved in creating one, it can start with a few simple steps starting with creating an executive summary. The executive summary should simply describe your event in detail. Make sure to include what makes your event unique.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once you have written your executive summary, continue with objectives and goals. For instance, if it is a fishing tournament fundraiser, include how many teams you would like in the event and the amount of money the event would like to raise.

Then, start brainstorming on your audience? If you are organizing a fishing tournament, where would anglers hang out? What would be the best way to reach them? Most likely, a golf course is not the answer.

One more bit of brainstorming to do before you pull it all together — and that is content. Create a list of topics and posts you want to share with your audience. Shake it up a little with registration information, sponsor information, goals of the event, and of course, you will have to include what’s in it for those who are fundraising for the cause or attending the event in general.

Lastly, create a calendar to include everything you brainstormed, and make sure it is spread evenly throughout the weeks and days leading up to the event. Your sponsors will also want to see plenty of exposure for their businesses as well.

No matter what your business or event is, a marketing plan is needed. With a relatively small amount of time and effort, you will see how a plan pays for itself.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .