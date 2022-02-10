When people are down about their work, it can start a bad spiral

Dear Dave — I believe that I have reached a point with my job and career where everything I do is routine and boring. My job pays well, but I lack any stimulation that makes my work challenging and rewarding — the “same old-same old” is all I experience. I need some spark in my work life to shake things up a bit. However, if I approach my boss with this dilemma, I am afraid he may make some drastic changes that shake things up more than I can handle. Advice, please. — D

It is clear that you have hit that area in your career where everything is mundane, and you need some stimulating work to enliven your creativity and problem-solving skills. It happens to all of us, though most well-paid employees tend to stick it out longer because they don’t want “new adventures” that may be more than they want and could involve a “significant” drop in pay.

When you're feeling down or unchallenged, it can be hard to focus on work, you will contribute less, and the worse you feel emotionally — and this pattern just goes on and on. Workers that are “under-employed” lack the drive, vigor and enthusiasm they want to feel to do great work.

There is the distinct possibility that you “do not have enough work” to help interrupt your negative downturn. I know. I know. Who wants more work, right? Wrong. Those feeling the effects of being underchallenged may just plain not be busy enough to keep their brains active. Sometimes you just need to work your way out of your boredom.

I have found that if I change my “routines,” which my wife calls my “ruts,” I have a fresh outlook on things and I am brought out of my work habits and rituals. This is not a long-term fix for your work doldrums, but it does help in the short term. Long term results may require a complete reviewal of your career ambitions.

If you keep doing the same things the same way — without assessing whether or not what you are doing is done well — not only will your work suffer, but you will remain in the same habits and rituals and your desire to break free from your boredom will never be accomplished. Simply, if all you do is talk about how discontented you are with your job and your career, you will remain in the ritual treadmill and you will make it worse on yourself.

New challenges

Gandhi said, “Be the change you wish to see.” This is very plain language stating that your view of a change will do nothing until you do constructive things that will bring you closer to the change.

It is great that you realize your problem; now, what is your next step? How about learning new skills, building some new relationships, and reaching new career goals?

Trust me, change is spooky and very uncertain. But you can start out slowly and then “put the pedal to the metal.”

It can be as easy as integrating two types of activities daily: those that provide you a sense of accomplishment and those significant challenges that require you to learn new things in order to complete do them. Above all, I recommend that you look at educational opportunities that may lead to a career change.

I think it is important — if possible — to find new ways to lighten your daily load , and this may include “time wasters” that add no value whatsoever, or very little. Also, who at work is wasting your time and draining you mentally? Stay away from those people that are “energy zappers” and bring you down. That would be a good start.

Conversely, get started by talking to people that can help you and are not just full of (you know what). Engage in friendly dialogue with them. Make sure not to waste their time, because they are probably busy doing some constructive things. Agree on a time to talk with them.

Here is an idea that will make you want to hunt me down with a large club: try asking your boss if he needs help with anything.

The risk you run is that your boss thinks you don’t have enough work to do and wants to pile on more mindless tasks and inconsequential projects. However, if you put it to your boss correctly, he may see your gesture as a sign that you want to move up in the company. You could even ask for a mentor — I think you should first ask your boss if he or she wants to mentor you.

In summary, when people are down about their work, their energy, activity and mood levels decrease in a very observable spiral. The lower energy you feel, the less you do, the worse you feel emotionally, and the cycle continues.

Being productive can help interrupt that negative spiral and turn it around.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.