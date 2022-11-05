SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
Opinion
Opinion
Advocates for ideas and draws conclusions based on the interpretation of facts and data.

When your 'work spouse' leaves, it can be tough

Columnist Kristen Asleson says friends leaving your place of employment for new opportunities can be a chance for you to rededicate yourself on the job.

Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Opinion by Kristen Asleson
November 05, 2022 08:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Have you ever heard of the term “work wife (or husband)”? Sounds more dramatic than it is, but in general, it defines a person you would describe as your favorite, or best friend, at work. Those people are one’s sounding board to the world of work, the one you turn to first when a new project is assigned, when you have questions or when you need to strategize. For each of us, he or she is the one person who makes the minutes go more quickly, the one person you can laugh with, and one person you can gripe to without being called dramatic or the creator of issues.

So, when that person decides to leave the company, it can be devastating and something that one needs to work through and cope with.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Don't let good employees get away
Columnist Dave Conrad says a "stay interview" can help you better understand what good employees are looking for in a company.
November 03, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Starting a business for creative, idea people or anyone with passion
Columnist Dean Swanson says passion and creativity are great reasons to start a business, but know there's more to it than that.
November 02, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
The necessity of tact when giving bad news
Columnist Harvey Mackay says compassion, discretion and diplomacy are all vital ingredients of tact.
October 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay

Relationships at work are a key to workplace satisfaction, and they can be very beneficial. Just this week, a client went through losing her “work wife” by way of their partnership dissolving and one of them moving to a new career. Observing the emotional distress she went through before being able to pick up the pieces and carry on with new focus was sad.

The week of the announcement was a whirlwind. It began with the announcement to the team, which created quite a bit of surprise. This “break up” was very unexpected. The gamut of emotions ranged from surprise to sadness, to anger and then to acceptance in a short number of days.

After letting the team in on the news, a livestream was scheduled to let the general public know. Much like a virtual event, this took some planning as there was video and sound bytes to create, and a few select friends were given the log in, so they could jump on the call to say their good-byes. This portion of the announcement created a lot of tears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, after a week of almost complete silence, the client and I finally met virtually. She shared the vision of where the company will move toward as well as what my role would be. It was exciting to be included on the strategy and planning for her future.

If you are facing the loss of a close friend at work, there are a few things to remember. First and foremost, maintaining friendships is not your main focus. Although it feels like a betrayal, it does not mean your satisfaction at work is going to plummet, nor does it mean you should start looking for a new job. In fact, now might be the perfect time to focus more on work and getting to know some of the people you did not take time with before.

Career expert Sally-Anne Blanshard says having a work spouse is a classic glass-half-full situation.

“You shouldn’t be attached to people, you should be attached to the job," Blanshard says. "Having a work wife is an emotional connection. Look at (when they leave) as an opportunity for you to reflect on what’s important in your work environment. Are you the type of person that can do a job anywhere, regardless of the people you work with, or are you someone who thrives on having good relationships with your colleagues?”

Does this mean you cannot or should not have someone you are close with at work? No, by all means. But, it does mean when this person leaves the company, your work should not spiral downward so that your productivity to the company goes south.

Just wish her well in her new job, promise to get together, and refocus on your own job.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .

Related Topics: WORKPLACEWOMEN AT WORKKRISTEN ASLESON
What to read next
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png
Business
A seventh set of Golden Arches is on the way to northeast Rochester
A new McDonald's restaurant is on order for northeast Rochester on the southwest corner of Viola Road Northeast and East Circle Drive. The Rochester City Council has agreed to sell the land to McDonald’s for $900,000. Plans filed with the city this week show a proposed 4,438-square-foot restaurant.
November 04, 2022 05:11 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kelly Larson
Business
CEO hopes to use Rochester as a launching pad for her space network startup
Aquarian Space, a startup company with aspirations of becoming the Internet service provider for the moon and the solar system, has set up shop in Rochester.
November 04, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Real estate moves; restaurant robot
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
November 04, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
IMG_1107.jpg
Business
'Enter as a guest, leave as a friend' at Brewskie’s in Utica
About halfway between Rochester and Winona sits a small town bar and grill that serves popular pizza and burgers, and holds a great deal of history for the rural town of Utica.
November 04, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson