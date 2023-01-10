Whistle Binkies on the Lake brings Vikings fans together

ROCHESTER — Minnesota Vikings fans have felt the stress of the season all through 2022.

With 11 of the Vikings' 13 victories coming in the final minutes of each game, shouting like a Gjallarhorn can be expected.

Fortunately, Whistle Binkies on the Lake provides a safe space to wear the purple-and-gold, shout "Skol" and pray to Odin that this year will be the year.

Owners Kelly and Eric Amundson, who took over the popular Rochester tavern in 2021, said they were aware of the popular dining and drinking spot being a Vikings hangout.

Still, it wasn’t until this season they fully understood the popularity of a Vikings game day that their restaurant as the place to be in Rochester.

“The previous owners did a really good job of setting some great traditions for game day and we’ve added our own onto it,” said Kelly Amundson. “We implemented jersey giveaways for every game. We give gift cards every game just to thank people for coming in, supporting us and making it one of our busiest days of the week.”

One regular at Whistle Binkies who has really made it the place to be for game day in Rochester is Rich Batchelor, a lifelong Vikings fan who has missed only three games in 19 years between both Whistle Binkies locations.

Batchelor has made Whistle Binkies on the Lake his stomping grounds since it opened, and each game he plays ‘Skol Vikings’ on his trumpet to help patrons become more engaged with each touchdown.

Rich Batchelor blares his trumpet following a Vikings field goal at Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester on January 8, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“I've been a trumpet player since I was in fourth grade, and it's just a natural fit to continue with that. The crowd can cheer and sing along with us, and it adds a lot of value to the game,” said Batchelor.

Adding that extra value to each game for 19 years can give any kid the opportunity to become a Vikings fan by just dining at Whistle Binkies. That’s what happened with 9-year-old Hunter Brown of Aurora, Minn., when he was visiting family in Rochester four years ago and the family, by chance, happened to go to Whistle Binkies on a Vikings game day.

Brown was in awe of Batchelor’s Vikings drum and got the chance to start the Skol chant for the crowd.

Recently, Brown — a big Vikings fan — returned for a family outing at Whistle Binkies where Batchelor let him start the pre-game Skol chant for the entire restaurant.

“It was so exciting to see him become a part of that bigger culture,” said Laurie O’Laughlin, Brown’s grandmother. “We came in today and showed him (Batchelor) a picture we had of the two of them four years ago. I asked him, ‘Do you remember this?’ He said yes, and that was all it took for Hunter to get that opportunity again today.”

Hunter Brown hammers the bass drum to start the Skol Vikings game before kickoff as his grandma Laurie O'Laughlin takes photos and Rich Batchelor leads the chant on January 8, 2023 in Rochester. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“I don't really pay attention to the names of the players," Brown said. "I pay attention to the team as a whole and how they are. One of my friends helped me start getting into football and the Vikings. I don't play football. I just like to watch it and the Vikings are fun to watch.”

With the NFL playoffs beginning next week and the Vikings set to have a rematch against the New York Giants, Whistle Binkies is prepared for an influx of more fans coming into the restaurant. Batchelor will help pack in the fans.

“A lot of people tell me they come back here because I help to add another level of excitement to the games," Batchelor said. "Many people become new fans because of what we do here, and they always come back for game day. This year has been so stressful but so fun with the amount of comebacks and last minute victories with this team.”

That stress ranges from Justin Jefferson’s insane one-handed catch in Buffalo, the biggest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts , and Greg Joseph’s career-best 61-yard field goal as time expired against the Giants. Whistle Binkies has had many moments of celebration rivaling that of the Minneapolis Miracle this season.

Dennis Wilson (left) and other Whistle Binkies on the Lake regulars celebrate a Vikings first down on January 8, 2023 in Rochester. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

“That 33-to-nothing comeback," said Whistle Binkies regular Dennis Wilson. "Oh my God, it was so fun to be here with everybody else. The owners, the employees, Rich and all the other people that hang out here on game day, to me they all make it a great atmosphere. This is really the only place that I come to watch a Vikings game.”

To spice up the game day experience for the playoffs, Whistle Binkies will be having gift card giveaways after each quarter of the Vikings vs. Giants game. They will also have jersey giveaways at halftime in addition to the end of the game. Similar giveaways will also be occurring at Whistle Binkies North during the game this upcoming Sunday.

The Vikings and Giants will play each other Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at US Bank Stadium. What is for certain is that if people from Rochester and other reaches of Southeast Minnesota are not going to US Bank Stadium for the game, a good time can be had at Whistle Binkies singing "Skol Vikings" to the tune of Batchelor’s trumpet and uniting in the stressful, frustrating and celebratory moments of the playoffs.

Whistle Binkies on the Lake 247 Woodlake Drive, Rochester, MN 55904 507-424-1227 www.whistlebinkiespub.com

If you're not able to make it to Whistle Binkies on the Lake or on the North end of town. You won't be out of options to do the Skol chant in your living room. Here are other restaurants and deals they have for Vikings game day.

Glynner's Pub (1643-1/2 N. Broadway) will have $5 Bloody Mary's, $4 mimosas and a host of beer deals. Pappy's Place (on the West Frontage Road at 1635 U.S. Highway 52 N) will be having an all you can drink Bud Light tap for $20 and a drawing for two Vikings jerseys, one of which is Adam Theilen.

American Legion Post 92 (915 21st Ave. SE) will have $2 domestic pints and $2 Miller Lite bottles and Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill (1517 16th St. SW in Rochester) will have any beer pitcher purchase with cheese curds, pretzel, fries and sauce or tater tots and sauce and buy one, get one seltzers and $3 pints of Michelob Golden.

