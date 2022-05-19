SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 19
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Why did Eureka Kids cross the road? To double in size

Eureka Kids, a Rochester child-care facility at 3675 Ninth St. NW, will double its capacity this fall after acquiring and remodeling an empty building, across Ninth Street from its current complex.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 19, 2022 04:05 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Planning out a major expansion is often a challenge for businesses.

However, sometimes you just need to look across the street to come across a "eureka" moment.

That’s how it worked out for Mangesh Mane and his wife, Hema Sai Kishore.

In 2018, they built and opened Eureka Kids , a Rochester child-care facility at 3675 Ninth St. NW, tucked away off of West Circle Drive. The 7,600-square-foot complex opened with just two children and it has since completely filled up to care for 96 preschool children ages 6 weeks to 6 years old.

“People have found us mostly through word of mouth,” said Kishore. “And we still get inquiries every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Eureka Kids was not the only operation flourishing on Ninth Street Northwest.

The Rochester Center for Children, founded under the name of Rochester Center for Autism, outgrew its building at 3640 Ninth St. NW in 2021. The center purchased the larger Palladium Office Plaza at 1811 Greenview Place SW and made a move.

That move left an empty building across Ninth Street from Eureka Kids.

Also Read
41st st apartments.jpg
Members Only
Business
Work to start soon on new apartment complex in Northwest Rochester
A new 140-unit apartment complex is slated to built on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest, just west of the Mr. Car Wash building. The project manager hopes to break ground in July, if possible.
May 18, 2022 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
871189387f7da7371cecb59600893d9d.jpg
Members Only
Business
Rochester's Vyriad lands a new $29.5 million round of investment
Stine Seed Farms Inc., led by Iowa billionaire Harry Stine, recently invested $29.5 million in Vyriad Inc. Vyriad, which uses viruses to attack cancer tumors, is based on the Rochester Technology Campus at 3605 U.S. Highway 52 North.
May 17, 2022 11:44 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
1aa0dd5ff101cd5d71fe4fb95baf2444.jpg
Members Only
Business
Kemps workers approve new contract with 'record' wage increases
Employees at Rochester’s Kemps plant voted 82-24 on Sunday to approve a new three-year labor contract with “record” raises to guarantee that the ice cream will keep flowing this summer, said John Chappuis, business agent for Teamsters Local 120.
May 16, 2022 04:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“It was sitting idle for 10 months, when we thought maybe we could grab it. It just happened,” said Mane.

They purchased it for $1.6 million on May 15. Construction work has already begun to adapt the building to the needs of Eureka Kids.

Once the 3640 building is remodeled, it will allow Eureka to care for up to 107 more children as well as launch a school-age childcare program for 15 kids for before and after school.

Kishore and Mane are hoping to have the additional building ready for use by August or September. To staff it, they expect to double the size of their team from 24 employees to about 48.

Eureka will continue to be led by Director Amanda Drazkowski, who continues to use the SMARTER curriculum created by Kishore and Mane. It incorporates the STEAM education approach of introducing children to science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. It also feature physical activities like soccer and yoga.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Diversity and inclusion are now a larger focus for us. That is what is needed to create a thriving world at this point, said Mane, who recently left her full-time job at Mayo Clinic to help manage Eureka Kids.

Eureka now serves Rochester-based families from Israel, Japan, Singapore and India. A family from Iceland will soon add to the mix.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLY
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
120721--BRYK-CONSTRUCTION-3485.jpg
Local
'Affordable' rents increasing under new median income levels
Housing built with state and local financial support comes with rent caps based on local median income, and the rents in those properties could go up.
May 19, 2022 03:46 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
090921-LAST-THURSDAYS-DOWNTOWN-07050.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Thursdays Downtown returns with full music lineup for 2022
The weekly music series begins June 16, 2022.
May 19, 2022 03:27 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Four clear plastic bags contain a white substance, some of it powder and some of it in chunks. Law enforcement have alleged that the substance is methamphetamine.
Local
Lake City man arrested at impound lot after pounds of meth found in towed vehicle
Michael Jerald Mattison, 46, is charged in Wabasha County District Court with felony first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime and first-degree controlled substance crime. This is the second time in recent months that law enforcement in Wabasha County have confiscated pounds of methamphetamine from a county resident.
May 19, 2022 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DMC Destination Medical Center logo
Business
DMC launches $3 million grant program for businesses in district
A second program is expected to reach more businesses throughout the city.
May 19, 2022 12:42 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports