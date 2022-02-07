Will Forsman invested everything in Cafe Steam. This is how he made it pay off

In a crowd of Rochester business leaders, Will Forsman stands out.

The tall, 28-year-old’s long blond hair is almost always topped with a trucker hat, which has become his signature look. At a recent Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce event, the audience wore suit jackets, sweaters and some ties.

Sitting on stage during a panel discussion of challenges facing small businesses, Forsman couldn’t resist commenting on how he was the only person at the well-attended event wearing sneakers, a sweatshirt and a white hat with “Barbados” embroidered on it.

“What a wonderful way to figure out that everybody has a different definition of business casual,” he says, chuckling as the room erupted in applause and laughter.

It’s not just his look that he describes as “a terrible combination of '90s dad and aging skateboarder” that sets Forsman apart from his peers in Rochester’s business community.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, there's the saying, ‘You should never trust a tan Minnesotan in January nor should you trust a barista in a suit. There are just certain things that apply to different work areas,” he says with a grin.

Still two years away from turning 30, Forsman is much more than a barista these days. He is one of the youngest, successful entrepreneurs in the city. And while he may be younger than most, he is not inexperienced.

Seven years ago, the once-aspiring rock-and-roll drummer invested his life savings to become a part owner of a coffee shop that was going through a difficult transition in the wake of the original owner’s arrest.

Even though he isn’t comfortable with the title of “entrepreneur,” Forsman explains that taking the blind leap from being an employee to being a business owner as a 21-year-old gave him something that he had always wanted.

“I think I wanted something that I could be proud of. And I wanted something, that in sort of a larger scope, my parents could be proud of me for. I think that that drives a lot of what I do and pushes me to continue to do it,” he says. “There is nothing wrong with working for somebody else … But I wanted to be responsible for something. Up to that point in my life I just hadn't taken much responsibility for anything.”

Since making that leap, Forsman has become the majority co-owner of the three Cafe Steam coffee shops in downtown Rochester and the new Colorway coffee importing and roasting business. He has opened new shops as well as closing one. Forsman has learned to manage a team that has been as large as 36 and currently stands at 22 employees.

His decision to start importing and roasting coffee has meant he has traveled to places like Yemen to meet the coffee growers.

Forsman has also established a reputation as an active community leader, particularly in the downtown area. Rochester Mayor Kim Norton recently awarded him a Mayor’s Medal of Honor for “excellence in industry.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His journey to becoming a high profile manager and business owner has been unconventional and, at times, bumpy.

After growing up in the nearby small town of Eyota, he signed up for college, as most of his peers did. However, it only took a year to realize that wasn’t a good fit for him. The young Forsman decided maybe he could find a career as a drummer in local bands.

“Unfortunately, as all small-town musicians discover, it is not financially sustainable. I eventually came to the realization that I needed to have an actual job with the ‘actual’ in quotations,” recalls Forsman.

When the lead guitarist with his group had a gig at a funky downtown Rochester coffee shop called Press Coffee and Tea Lounge, Forsman decided that would be a good place to find an “actual” job.

Dean Riggott Photography / For the Post Bulletin

“I just thought it was the coolest place. Even though, looking back, it was not a very good coffee shop then, but it was a very cool environment… And it was something that Rochester really didn't have anywhere else.

I wanted to be a part of that,” says Forsman.

The only job available was as a dishwasher for less than 20 hours a week, which he took right away. After a couple of months, Forsman started helping out on the coffee-making side of the operation and eventually advanced to become a barista.

In late 2014, Press’ then-owner Chris Holloway was sentenced for sexual assault involving a minor. That cast a pall over the business, which shut down for a while.

ADVERTISEMENT

It reopened in January 2015 under the new name—Cafe Steam—and new ownership. That meant trying to operate a coffee shop while under the cloud of the previous owner and his crime.

“The primary issue was helping people understand that these were two entirely separate entities and what occurred had virtually nothing to do with the space that we were occupying or the business," says Forsman.

"And, I would say it was about nine months before people stopped asking about it. From that point on, we were really able to focus on our identity and continue to grow.”

The ownership group tapped Forsman to manage the operation. Then the opportunity arose for him to buy in as an owner.

“I just really struck while the iron was hot. So I really dedicated myself to it. I really just dug my heels in and allowed my life to somewhat revolve around my role,” he says. “With my life savings, I just went all in and decided that was going to be the right choice.”

Dean Riggott Photography / For the Post Bulletin

Forsman stresses that he has leaned heavily on the business experience of other Steam owners, like Hunter and Traci Downs, as he evolved into the high-profile face of the growing Cafe Steam portfolio of coffee shops.

Going from being a barista and taking orders to being the decision-maker for three cafe locations as well as a coffee importing/roasting business has meant long days. However, Forsman says one of the unexpected challenges is delegating duties to others.

“The initial reaction is one of guilt. You feel as though you're offloading something, a responsibility that should be yours, onto somebody else. At its core, it is a responsibility that I've created. No matter how many folks that goes through, it is still my responsibility to make sure that these things happen,” he says. “I think guilt is probably the biggest thing that I feel on those mornings when I wake up at 6:30 a.m. and I know that somebody is already at the shop right now. So you have to kind of grapple with the identity crisis that comes with that.”

Forsman recently expanded the Rochester operation by importing coffee beans and roasting them for the Cafe Steam locations as well as selling the coffee wholesale under the Colorway brand.

He cited the example of Kwik Trip, when asked why he added that roasting business to his duties. Kwik Trip gets its milk from its own dairies. Colorway allows Cafe Steam to control the supply and quality of its most important ingredient.

Dean Riggott Photography / For the Post Bulletin

Colorway is allowing Cafe Steam to reduce the cost of its coffee beans. Forsman says that translates to the coffee shop's ability to keep the prices of lattes, mochas and flat whites stable, despite inflation and other factors pushing up the cost of almost everything.

Like many of his career milestones, adding Colorway was unexpected. Christopher Williams and Jaren Vande Kieft, the owners of Narrow Road Coffee Roasters, told him they had some coffee roasting equipment to sell as they were closing down their business.

After touring Narrow Road, Forsman saw how such an operation would give Cafe Steam a caffeinated boost. Within a couple weeks, Cafe Steam owned a coffee roasting business. He changed the name to Colorway, which is a design term used to refer not only to combinations of colors, but how they work together and create something that is greater than they are apart.

“I have always had an ambition to roast for myself, because that was just really cool. When you're a barista, the cool people are those that roast. When you're the customer, the cool people are the barista. When you're a roaster, the cool people are the Q graders, which is a type classification of people who taste and grade coffee,” he says.

Colorway has meant traveling to places like Yemen and learning how the political situation in Colombia impacts coffee shipments. Plus, he learned the unforgiving art of roasting coffee beans.

1 / 6: 2 / 6: 3 / 6: 4 / 6: 5 / 6: 6 / 6:

While he is not fond of being called an entrepreneur, Forsman does fit the definition. As somebody who has been deep in the business trenches for a while, he does have some advice for people who want to launch their own start-up.

“Develop a business model, and believe in it yourself. That is really my biggest advice. Don't do it just because you're trying to get rich quick. And don't talk about it until it's done,” he says.

After the turbulent years of 2020 and 2021, what are Forsman’s goals for his Rochester businesses?

“I try not to think about it too much. I'm never trying to sell it to investors, so I don't really have to think about it in terms of a five-year plan. We take things each day as though it is new to us. We want to be growth-oriented and want to be able to continue to provide spaces for people to hang out and contribute to Rochester,” he says. “But we need to provide that on a basis of need and not necessarily on the basis of us wanting it. As we recognize places that can benefit from coffee or community, we'll create spaces to accommodate them, but we're not going to put a coffee shop in anywhere one doesn't belong.”

