Winona's Lakeview Drive Inn celebrates 85 years in business

WINONA — The Lakeview Drive Inn wants customers to travel back to the 1950s with them as they give them a unique carhop dining experience.

Winona’s oldest restaurant, the Lakeview Drive Inn was established in 1938 and passed down from generation to generation. Now, Haley Bergaus co-owns the restaurant with her uncle, John Glowczewski. They are the second and third generation to own the restaurant and have tried to keep the 1950s feel of the restaurant.

“We still run kind of 1950s style,” Bergaus said. “We have carhop service that comes out to your car. We have the old fashioned trays that hang on the windows. We have lots of table services. And of course we just have the countertop seating.”

A framed photograph shows the exterior of the Lakeview Drive Inn in 1953 on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lakeview Drive Inn in Winona. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The restaurant didn’t always have indoor seating though. When it was first established, the Lakeview Drive Inn was more like a food stand. There were no public doors on the building until 1953. However, not much since then has changed.

“We're a well-oiled machine here,” Bergaus said. “Everything runs pretty well for the most part with the system we have. So long as we don't try to change it too much.”

Persevering that old fashioned feeling is very important to Bergaus and her family.

“I've been here 15 years and honestly, everything is the same,” Bergaus said. “I mean, the credit card machine is probably the newest thing that we've gotten. The girls come in, they yell orders to the cooks and we still use the old-fashioned spinner. We don't have computer systems here.”

One thing that does change every few years are the menu items. Occasionally the restaurant will try out some new items or retire some that aren’t as popular. They also add a special onto the menu every once in a while.

The menu offered at Lakeview Drive Inn offers a wide variety of items. There are many different types of burgers including buffalo and elk burgers. They also have vegetarian walnut burgers made famous by the Trempealeau Hotel in Trempealeau, Wisconsin.

“We have a pretty big gluten-free menu too,” Bergaus said. “I always tell people we have a dedicated fryer for gluten-free if someone has an allergy. We have really good gluten-free buns. So we're pretty accommodating for most people.”

The Lakeview Drive Inn’s variety even carries over into their desserts. They serve eight flavors of ice cream with the option to mix and match as the customers wish. They also added dairy-free, lactose-free, vegan and gluten-free options of ice cream this year.

Another unique menu item the Lakeview Drive Inn offers is root beer that is brewed in shop. The recipe has been passed down from generation to generation and it comes in a regular and diet option.

The Lakeview Drive Inn is a seasonal restaurant, open from early March through the beginning of September. March and April they train their new employees and prepare for the busy months of the summer and they take time off in the winter. During the winter months, Bergaus works as a teacher's assistant and spends time with family.

Bergaus is the only third generation family member to want involvement in the family business. She bought her dad’s portion of the store three years ago like she always knew she would. Ever since she was a little girl, she knew she wanted to take over the business.

Bergaus has a lot of fond memories coming to the restaurant as a kid with her family and friends and hopes she can bestow some similar memories onto her own children one day.

Whisper Wenzel serves the Sobocinski family their meals on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lakeview Drive Inn in Winona. Wenzel has been working at the restaurant for three years. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

The restaurant is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year and will hold a celebration on the last “cruise night” of the season in August. Cruise Nights happen once a month during the summer and give attendees a chance to time travel back to the 1950s.

“We do summer cruise nights,” Bergaus said. “The girls get dressed up in their 1950s poodle skirt outfits. We have a car show, so all the old cars show up. Each night is kind of a different theme.”

With the increasing technology, Bergaus doesn’t know what the future will hold for them, but she hopes to continue living her dream for many years to come.

Lakeview Drive Inn 610 E Sarnia St., Winona, MN 55987 507-454-3723 lakeviewdriveinn.com

Austin Ingham plates an order on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lakeview Drive Inn in Winona. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Other things to do in Winona

Bloedow Bakery: Bloedow Bakery is one of Bergaus’ “must stop” places in Winona. The bakery has become a Winona favorite and a staple in the community. Established in 1924 by Ernest Bloedow, the Bloedow family passed it down for three generations before it was sold to Hugh and Mary Polus in 2004.

“I always tried to tell people to stop there,” Bergaus said. “They got the best donuts, pastries, bread, anything you can imagine.”

Boat House Restaurant: Established 10 years ago in 2013, the Boat House Restaurant has become a popular restaurant in Winona. Located in Levee Park, the Boat House offers a variety of high-class menu items like grass-fed ribeye steak and beer battered walleye for those looking for a fancier meal in town.

Sugarloaf Bluff: Sugarloaf Bluff is visible from the Lakeview Drive Inn and is a very popular hiking trail for residents and visitors. The hike is a relatively easy journey to the base of the landmark and the bluff itself can be used for rock climbing.

Sugar Loaf Bluff peaks out beyond the treeline on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lake Park in Winona. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Garvin Heights Park: For those who want to see a great view of the city, Garvin Heights Park has a lookout that visitors can drive up, too. There is still the option to hike the short 0.5-mile climb with 378 man made stairs in the upper portion of the trail. Both Sugarloaf Bluff and Garvin Heights are considered a moderate hike and the two are connected by a 2.2-mile trail for those wanting a little more exercise.

Lake Lodge Recreation Center: The Lake Lodge Recreation Center is located just down the road from the Lakeview Drive Inn. They offer membership and daily rentals of paddle boats, canoes, bikes, kayaks and more. They also offer snowshoes, ice skates, hockey sticks and broomball sticks in the winter.

A rollerblader skates in Lake Park along Lake Winona on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Winona. Sugar Loaf Bluff stands in the background. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin

Jack Retrutkowski fills a mug full of root beer on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Lakeview Drive Inn in Winona. Daniel Jacobi II / Post Bulletin