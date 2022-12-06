With new turf field, Rush World scores as the foundation of Rochester's soccer scene

ROCHESTER — Just more than two years ago, Soccer World owners Kevin and Elena Lowery had a decision to make.

The original plan when they started in 2005 was to provide a space for soccer for all in and around Rochester, with the idea of giving it 15-20 years before moving on.

When COVID-19 disrupted everyday life beginning in March of 2020, the business was just about at that 15-year mark and it seemed as good of a time as ever to sell.

They listed the 18,000-square foot indoor sports complex privately for sale and were down the path of selling to Ferrellgas, which was planning on turning it into a warehouse.

Yet, that simply didn’t feel right for the Lowerys.

"So many people use this," Kevin Lowery said. "So we said, 'Let's just try and stick with it.'"

That’s when Kevin, who is the Executive Director of Minnesota Rush, brought forth an idea to the board of the non-profit soccer club organization. He recused himself to avoid any possible conflict of interest, but the board loved the proposal put in place — one that would see the soccer club take over Soccer World, establishing it as sort of a ‘hub’ for their Rochester operations where their teams could train, while also preserving the only indoor soccer facility within a 60-mile radius.

Thus, Rush World was born.

Still, with no revenue coming in, the times during COVID were tough.

But thankfully, their money lender — knowing about the deal in place — paused their monthly payments for the next eight months to ensure the facility would stay open.

"The only reason why we survived during COVID is because of them," Lowery said.

They survived COVID and with Minnesota Rush now owning the facility, things were on the upswing. Then last winter the 'bubble' at Rochester Regional Stadium wasn't put up until February. This year, it was put up well before Thanksgiving.

At the time, it sent Lowery and company scrambling as they tried to juggle the winter schedule with one less indoor field.

That's when, once again, Lowery pitched an idea to the club's board. This time with the question, 'why not make another turf field and double in size?'

"This way we can control our own destiny," Lowery said. "We don't need to wait for anybody."

The board approved it.

They broke ground on the 18,000-square foot addition in May of 2022 and it was finished in mid-November, doubling the size of the facility.

"It's all been quite a whirlwind," Lowery said.

The newest indoor, 18,000 square foot turf at Rush World opened up in mid-November 2022. Alex VandenHouten / Post Bulletin

Rush World fully introduced the new field as part of a watch party for the USA vs. England World Cup match on Nov. 25. More than 200 people attended. There were bouncy castles, gymnastics equipment and plenty of activities in addition to the game.

The secure foundation of Rush World is a big one for the Rochester soccer scene.

Minnesota Rush has done a great job of developing youth players, with coaches from around the world giving them the necessary training needed to be successful.

In fact, on the boys side alone, nine players from this year's Post Bulletin All-Area team play club for Minnesota Rush. That includes the PB player of the year, Bryan Islas-Aguirre of Mayo and Class A Mr. Soccer finalist McKaid Schotzko of Lourdes.

In all, more than 1,700 youth compete across the competitive and rec leagues hosted by the Minnesota Rush Rochester chapter in the fall and spring. There are another 600 that take part in the winter programming. That includes preschool sessions with players starting at 2 years old.

The benefits of having a facility in town for young, soccer athletes is important, but having a safe field for adult leagues and members of a diverse community is just as essential.

"The diversity that comes down here — I mean, the Sudanese rent it out, Somali, older, younger guys rent certain times, and all participate in the leagues. The Bosnian guys are down here playing — it's the sport that brings everybody together," Lowery said. "And so to be able to see all those guys come down and use it and the kids, we have set times for example, the Sudanese kids, they just want to play. They come down and play with each other. It's just really going well."

The next goal for Rush World is to buy and develop the land around them, expanding with a set of outdoor fields to pair well with the indoor ones. Right now, Minnesota Rush uses outdoor fields around the city, like Watson Sports Complex.

"It would be nice to be able to walk right out the back door here," Lowery said. "Have it all in one spot, so we can have a great facility for everybody. I always had the vision for a bigger complex. I know we will get there."

For now, though, soccer players from all ages and backgrounds are going to enjoy the new turf.