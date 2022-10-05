With SMIF mentorship, Plainview business owner learns balance

PLAINVIEW — Amanda Brees began practicing yoga 20 years ago. Ten years ago she saw an opportunity to turn it into a business.

Brees, an Army National Guard veteran, began this journey into yoga and complementary therapies following her military service time.

When Brees began her business, Yoga of Relationship, in 2013 and after receiving certification in 2014, the business started out as a massage therapy and yoga program. It's a program, Brees said, designed to help people dealing with trauma.

“What I offer is a 50-hour yoga therapy, relational trauma specialization program, specifically designed for yoga therapists, teachers and practitioners to specialize in relational trauma using meditation as the main technique," said Brees. "So, combining yoga therapy and the tools of relational trauma healing is what I do.”

Nine years later and after moving back to her home area of Wabasha and Plainview last year, Brees has adjusted to some growing pains of moving her business. Fortunately with help from the Plainview Economic Development Association, the growing pains have been well addressed.

“They've (PEDA) been incredibly helpful. They were the ones who provided access to this affordable office space," she said, adding that her business was not quite ready for a full storefront but had moved beyond the home-business model. "Through them, they referred me to SMIF when they got an email announcing the Prosperity Initiative program.”

Brees is one of four participants in the latest of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative cohort. The program was launched earlier this year to help minority- and women-owned businesses with free training, coaching and networking.

The sign off of Broadway in Plainview's downton showcase the place of businesss Amanda Brees has settled herself into after moving from Stillwater on October 3, 2022. Contributed / Amanda Brees

Brees is still currently enrolled in the program and has received mentorship from director of business development Christopher Mazziotto and grants coordinator. Jennifer Heien. The mentorship from Mazziotto and Heien helped Brees find a balance with the business side of things and her practice.

“I felt like the biggest hurdle that I faced was trying to be somehow a business expert along with an expert in my research specialty," Brees said.

Brees said the program and mentorship has helped her with expertise and business insight and understanding that can help her achieve her goals, and understand what has been standing in the way of her achieving those goals.

Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF, talked about what SMIF is looking for when it comes to businesses to support through the Prosperity Initiative.

"We look for individuals who expressed a desire and are motivated to be coached and receive mentorship and resources to help start and grow their company," Bishop said. "We're looking for companies that demonstrate through their business plan, and marketing information that they provide some opportunities for growth. That might be how we help them solve problems that they might be having early on in developing their business plan or how do we help them develop their actual product lines."

Although Brees described the six months of the program as somewhat intensive, she sees so much opportunity for growth with her business and providing more therapy options and earning more revenue in the future.

For those interested in her pastoral counseling services, a free trial program is available to sign up on her website. For more questions, call Brees at 507-693-0189 or submit an email on her website.