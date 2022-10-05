We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, October 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

With SMIF mentorship, Plainview business owner learns balance

Amanda Brees has been a pastoral counselor for nearly a decade and moved her business to the Plainview area over a year ago. Now with help from SMIF's Prosperity Initiative, she is finding a great balance between growing her business and her knowledge of her practices.

Untitled design (1).png
Amanda Brees has been back home in Southeast Minnesota for over a year as of October 2022 and is glad to have her yoga and healing therapy business back in her roots.
Contributed / KA Living Shasta
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
October 05, 2022 02:12 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PLAINVIEW — Amanda Brees began practicing yoga 20 years ago. Ten years ago she saw an opportunity to turn it into a business.

Brees, an Army National Guard veteran, began this journey into yoga and complementary therapies following her military service time.

When Brees began her business, Yoga of Relationship, in 2013 and after receiving certification in 2014, the business started out as a massage therapy and yoga program. It's a program, Brees said, designed to help people dealing with trauma.

Also Read
Pasquale's Items at Hy-Vee
Business
Pasquale’s Pizzeria expands distribution with Hy-Vee thanks to family business back in Italy
Pasquale's Pizzeria dry food products and frozen pizza now are available at any Hy-Vee location across America. Owner Pasquale Presa struck an agreement with the grocery chain in September 2022.
October 02, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
junkin market
Local
Junkin' Market Days brings fun gifts to Rochester
The market was hosted at Graham Arena Friday and Saturday.
October 01, 2022 03:39 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Load More

“What I offer is a 50-hour yoga therapy, relational trauma specialization program, specifically designed for yoga therapists, teachers and practitioners to specialize in relational trauma using meditation as the main technique," said Brees. "So, combining yoga therapy and the tools of relational trauma healing is what I do.”

Nine years later and after moving back to her home area of Wabasha and Plainview last year, Brees has adjusted to some growing pains of moving her business. Fortunately with help from the Plainview Economic Development Association, the growing pains have been well addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They've (PEDA) been incredibly helpful. They were the ones who provided access to this affordable office space," she said, adding that her business was not quite ready for a full storefront but had moved beyond the home-business model. "Through them, they referred me to SMIF when they got an email announcing the Prosperity Initiative program.”

Brees is one of four participants in the latest of Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation’s Prosperity Initiative cohort. The program was launched earlier this year to help minority- and women-owned businesses with free training, coaching and networking.

Screen Shot 2022-10-03 at 9.13.50 AM.png
The sign off of Broadway in Plainview's downton showcase the place of businesss Amanda Brees has settled herself into after moving from Stillwater on October 3, 2022.
Contributed / Amanda Brees

Brees is still currently enrolled in the program and has received mentorship from director of business development Christopher Mazziotto and grants coordinator. Jennifer Heien. The mentorship from Mazziotto and Heien helped Brees find a balance with the business side of things and her practice.

“I felt like the biggest hurdle that I faced was trying to be somehow a business expert along with an expert in my research specialty," Brees said.

Brees said the program and mentorship has helped her with expertise and business insight and understanding that can help her achieve her goals, and understand what has been standing in the way of her achieving those goals.

Pam Bishop, vice president of economic development at SMIF, talked about what SMIF is looking for when it comes to businesses to support through the Prosperity Initiative.

"We look for individuals who expressed a desire and are motivated to be coached and receive mentorship and resources to help start and grow their company," Bishop said. "We're looking for companies that demonstrate through their business plan, and marketing information that they provide some opportunities for growth. That might be how we help them solve problems that they might be having early on in developing their business plan or how do we help them develop their actual product lines."

Although Brees described the six months of the program as somewhat intensive, she sees so much opportunity for growth with her business and providing more therapy options and earning more revenue in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

For those interested in her pastoral counseling services, a free trial program is available to sign up on her website. For more questions, call Brees at 507-693-0189 or submit an email on her website.

Yoga of Relationship

445 W Broadway Suite 3, Plainview, MN 55964

507-693-0189

yogaofrelationship.co

Related Topics: PLAINVIEW-ELGIN-MILLVILLEBUSINESSHEALTH
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
IMG_9041.JPG
Local
Three Lake City residents apply to serve in vacant city council seat
Council members will appoint one applicant to the board based on their anonymized applications and letters of interest.
October 05, 2022 02:15 AM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Rochester School Board
Local
Rochester School Board approves preliminary tax levy increase of 4.7% for 2023
RPS Finance Director John Carlson said inflation was a driving force behind the increase.
October 04, 2022 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
043020.N.RPB.SILVERLAKE.09.JPG
Local
Silver Lake Park plan approved with potential for tweaks as future renovations are sought
Park Board approves plan that replaces Silver Lake Park pool with splash pad but leaves room for potential new pool option.
October 04, 2022 10:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
100422 County reception.jpg
Local
Olmsted County set to tackle race and racism as a public health issue
Commissioners accepted a report outlining recommendations to address systemic racism in an effort to improve health outcomes for all residents.
October 04, 2022 09:18 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen