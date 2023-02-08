99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, February 8

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

With the Night Market and her food blog, Tiffany Alexandria has helped show diverse food culture in Rochester

Tiffany Alexandria has only been living in Rochester for five years, but in that time she has launched herself into the city's restaurant scene to help promote minority owned businesses.

Tiffany Alexandria
Tiffany Alexandria on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Fiddlehead Coffee in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
February 08, 2023 07:00 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Tiffany Alexandria has an obsession with food, and that obsession has fueled her passion to help Rochester become a more culturally diverse food market in the city’s restaurant scene.

Alexandria came to Rochester five years ago from Taipei, Taiwan, to come and live in her husband's hometown. The move was a cultural shock for her in the food scene from what she was used to in Taiwan.

“People didn’t talk about food the way we do in Taiwan as much,” Alexandria said. “When I got here there were a lot of minority restaurants that were not really being promoted as much as other restaurants. So I just want to draw attention to the less talked about restaurants that were minority owned in town.”

Also Read
IMG_6754.JPG
Local
Rochester School Board approves roadmap for budget cuts totaling $14 million
The budget cuts will impact multiple areas, including the reduction of 76 teaching positions.
February 08, 2023 12:11 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Viola road roundabout_00_00.jpg
Local
Rochester Public Schools approves easement for Century High School roundabout
In 2021, a vehicle struck a 15-year-old, who was sent to the hospital as a result, prompting the demand for more safety at the location.
February 07, 2023 10:46 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
041321.N.RPB.DOG.PARK.05448.jpg
Local
Rochester dog park proposal gets room to run
Park Board asks staff to take options to residents near Kutzky and Cook parks to help determine ideal location for park space dedicated to dogs.
February 07, 2023 08:29 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen

Alexandria’s first move to help promote these businesses after her move was the launching of her blog ChooChoo-ca-Chew . The blog has been a platform for businesses to reach out to Alexandria for her photography work and her own writing to promote restaurants that she sees lacking attention.

Alexandria has worked alongside local restaurants such as Bleu Duck Kitchen, Thai Pop and Ootori Sushi among many others to photograph and write about their foods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her main project over the last two years to help grow the minority-owned restaurant scene in and around Rochester has been the Night Market . The idea of the Night Market came from Alexandria’s childhood experiences in Taiwan and the markets in the streets of Taipei.

Bringing the experiences of home together with a platform for restaurants, farmers, and other vendors three times over the summer did see much success for promotion of businesses involved.

“The Night Market definitely was a platform for these business owners and marketed towards people who also want diversity and different types of foods. By bringing all the members and restaurant owners together we were able to reach a larger audience. I think that was really special,” Alexandria said.

Rochester Magazine - Dao See Minne Street Rolls
Dao See works at her Minne Street Rolls booth during a Night Market in downtown Rochester on Sept. 10, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin file photo

While there are no current plans in place for when the Night Market will be happening in Rochester this year, there are still opportunities vendors are reaping the benefits of from this previous year’s market.

One individual doing so right now is Eman Abdul, who runs her own online bakery business called Seto Bakery . Seto Bakery has had pop-ups over the years at Bleu Duck Kitchen but through her partnership with Alexandria in the Night Market, has been able to expand her pop-up locations to places such as Fiddlehead Coffee’s Miracle Mile location. Seto Bakery will begin their popup at Fiddlehead next Thursday, Feb. 16.

While some opportunities shift around to highlight restaurants and travels on her blog this year, Alexandria always approaches the opportunities to help promote others' businesses through her photography and writing.

“Not every restaurant has enough energy and resources to do a lot of marketing on their own. That's why when I started my blog, I wanted to highlight these places, spread the word and talk more about learning more about everybody being happier,” Alexandria said.

Related Topics: RESTAURANTS AND BARSROCHESTERPEOPLEBUSINESS
Theodore Tollefson
By Theodore Tollefson
Theodore Tollefson is a business reporter for the Post Bulletin. He is originally from Burnsville, Minn., and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a bachelor's degree in journalism in December 2020. Readers can reach Theodore at 507-281-7420 or ttollefson@postbulletin.com.
What To Read Next
011921.N.RPB.powerball2.jpg
Local
$50K Powerball ticket purchased in St. Charles
A lottery ticket recently sold at a St. Charles travel plaza has earned its buyer $50,000.
February 07, 2023 03:51 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Brian Lee Buse
Local
Level 3 predatory offender released from sex offender program, moving to Rochester
Brian Lee Buse, 55, has a history of sexually assaulting prepubescent and adult female acquaintances and/or strangers and using force and threats to gain compliance.
February 07, 2023 03:35 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_1724.jpg
Business
Rochester’s Bed Bath & Beyond set to close this year — but not according to corporate
In a confusing set of circumstances, Rochester's Bed Bath & Beyond has announced it is closing later this year. However, the corporate end of the company has been tight-lipped on the decision.
February 07, 2023 02:28 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
ABC & Toy Zone
Business
Changes on the way for Rochester's most popular toy store
After 30 years of running a successful Rochester store, ABC Toy Zone owners Steve and Rene Nordhus are planning to retire from their shop at 122 17th Ave NW in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center.
February 07, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger