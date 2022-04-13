Read Today's Paper Wednesday, April 13
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Women business owners face financial challenges

Profits for entrepreneurial women decreased 26% in 2021 from 2020.

Ask SCORE column sig
Opinion by Dean Swanson
April 13, 2022 08:00 AM
Share

In my last few business columns, I have urged more women to take the step of starting their own business. But women CEOs struggle with several challenges, as I highlighted in my last article, and one of the major ones is funding.

I will expand on this challenge to provide some background to this issue from the recent work of Rieva Lesonsky, one of SCORE’s content partners. (She is also the president and CEO of GrowBiz Media, a custom content and media company focusing on small business and entrepreneurship, and the blog SmallBusinessCurrents.com). I will share some of her research to add context to this challenge.

Unfortunately, 2021 was not a good year for women business owners, according to the just-released annual Biz2Credit Women-Owned Business Study. Profits for entrepreneurial women decreased 26% in 2021 from 2020, and average yearly revenues dropped 4%.

Increases in operating costs were the main reason profits fell last year. Rohit Arora, CEO of Biz2Credit, says, "The cost of doing business rose significantly in 2021, particularly labor costs, fuel costs, raw materials, and inventory prices, which skyrocketed because of supply chain disruption. These economic pressures hurt women-owned firms especially hard."

Women-owned businesses made an average profit of $88,995 in 2021. Not only was this far less than 2020's average profit of $119,654, but it was more than $48,000 less than the average profit earned by businesses owned by men in 2021 ($136,147).

ADVERTISEMENT

The women entrepreneurs surveyed had an average credit score of 580, compared to male business owners with an average score of 594.

Comparing businesses owned by men and women that use Biz2Credit, the study found a significant revenue gap between the two. Specifically:

  • Women-to-Men Borrowing Ratio: 33% female vs. 67% male business loan applications
  • The Average Loan Size for women-owned businesses ($49,712) was 41% lower than the average loan size for businesses owned by men ($83,198) in 2020.
  • Average Annual Revenue: Women-owned businesses ($475,707) earned $199,936 less on average than male-owned firms ($675,643) in 2021.
  • Paycheck Protection Program (PPP): While almost half (49%) of the applicants on the Biz2Credit platform for round two of the PPP loans were women-owned businesses, these companies were approved for an average of $23,101, compared to the average $36,348 PPP loan for businesses owned by men.

Looking on the bright side, Arora says, "One of the reasons average annual revenue for women-owned businesses declined is because women began starting new businesses at a higher rate during the pandemic."
In other news for America's women business owners, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman recently announced the SBA's plans to elevate the Office of Women's Business Ownership (OWBO) to report to the Office of the Administrator directly.

Although the reorganization is still in the planning stages, Natalie Madeira Cofield, the Assistant Administrator, Office of Women's Business Ownership, U.S. Small Business Administration, who currently leads the OWBO, will continue to do so.

Women first took the lead in starting businesses in the 1990s. According to data from the SBA's Office of Advocacy between 2014 and 2016, the number of employer firms owned by women grew 6%, twice the growth rate of employer firms owned by men. The primary driver of this substantial growth was an increase in the number of employer businesses owned by minority women, which grew 14% in that time.

And despite the downturn in 2021 reported by Biz2Credit, women-owned businesses are still making an impact. According to the latest stats we have (the COVID-19 pandemic delayed reporting) from the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses Report (2019), women in the U.S. are starting and growing businesses at a record pace. These stats show that women own about 13 million businesses in America, employ more than 9 million people, and generate $1.9 trillion in annual revenues.

No doubt these are challenging times for all small business owners, and since women, as Arora said, typically own smaller and new companies, they are particularly impacted. If you're a woman business owner and need help, a SCORE mentor can help. And be sure to check out SCORE's resources for women business owners on the SCORE website.

Also Read
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Avoid coming to an agreement too quickly
I believe Groupthink is one of the surest ways to stifle creativity. It is vital that you help your team steer clear of this trap and keep fresh ideas alive. It’s crucial that everyone knows it’s OK, and even encouraged, to challenge the status quo.
April 07, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad
Ask SCORE column sig
Business
Women-owned small businesses share challenges and how to overcome them
Female CEOs on perfectionism, the fear of failure, and more.
April 06, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dean Swanson
Ask Dave - Dave Conrad column mug
Business
Company cultures can be improved
Columnist Dave Conrad says good culture is good for business.
March 31, 2022 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dave Conrad

Dean Swanson is a volunteer Certified SCORE Mentor and former SCORE chapter chairman, district director and regional vice president for the North West Region.

Related Topics: SMALL BUSINESSASK SCORE
Opinion by Dean Swanson
What to read next
Delta Eight Gummies
Exclusive
Business
For sale: Delta-8, the legal member of the cannabis family
Delta-8-THC smells just like marijuana, but it is legal for sale in all smoke, CBD shops and dispensaries across Minnesota.
April 12, 2022 02:01 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson
The Berkman
Members Only
Business
Berkman tower sold for $187.6 million
The 13-story Berkman tower, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel, and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.
April 12, 2022 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Harvey Mackay column sig
Business
The necessity of action
Opportunities do not come to those who wait. They are captured by those who act.
April 11, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Harvey Mackay
041122.AG.ContainerShippingBill01
Business
Stranded specialty crop companies want ‘teeth’ in container rules to help fix supply chain backlog
U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and John Thune, S.D., are moving a bill in the Senate, designed to pressure international ocean freight companies to fill freight “containers” with agricultural products instead of sending them back to Asia empty. Rick Brandenburger, president of Richland Innovative Food Crops Inc., Inc., of Breckenridge, Minnesota, says the company is getting only one-third of their needed containers. They want “teeth” in any efforts to fix the problem.
April 11, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Mikkel Pates