Women-owned small businesses share challenges and how to overcome them

In my last business column, I urged more women to consider the opportunities of starting your own business.

Now I want to share what women CEOs have identified as some of the most prominent challenges that they have faced, and how they overcame them, as reported by Brett Farmiloe, one of SCORE’s content partners. He is also the Founder & CEO of Markitors, a digital marketing company that connects small businesses to customers through organic search. He enjoys converting insights from small business owners into high-quality articles for brands.

To help women entrepreneurs and small business owners overcome their challenges, he asked founders and CEOs this question for their best advice. Here is some of what he found.

Finding the right network

Audrey Hutnick, Smallwave Marketing, shared this: "After hundreds of hours spent at various networking groups, I struggled as a woman to find a community where I felt I truly belonged. Time and again, I was told that I was too young and inexperienced or looked down upon because I was a woman networking in an older man's world.

"This challenge disappeared as soon as I found a group called Women Belong. Even the name told me I was in the right place. As soon as I tapped into a community with other strong and empowered female leaders, I knew I was in the right place!"

Perfectionism

Beryl Krinsky, B.Komplet, reported this: "When I started B.Komplete, I was the one doing just about all of the content development, programming, and more. There would be times when I would work on one PowerPoint slide for hours until I realized that no one besides me would notice if the font were 'exactly' the proper size or if the shade of the background was a little too bright.

"When I let go of the idea of perfectionism, I gained massive productivity and business growth. Perfect is boring! And one of my mantras now is, "good enough, move on."

Achieving a work-life balance

Alisha Taylor, Alisha Taylor Interiors responded: "As business leaders, it is often difficult to have a work-life balance. With the added responsibilities of being a wife, mom, and caregiver to our families, there is never enough time in the day.

"When it comes to business, you have to show up and do your best work every day and support your team in the process. Each day there is so much responsibility on our shoulders that we can't take for granted. While these roles and responsibilities are a blessing, they ultimately challenge our ability to find and maintain a work-life balance."

Fear of failure

Vanessa Molica, The Lash Professional identified this: "Female entrepreneurs face much more scrutiny than males, preying on their confidence and amplifying the fear of failure. I believe a fear of failure is natural, but giving in to it is never an option for me. I have too much to do and too many goals to achieve to let this kind of fear paralyze me. Rather than let it rule me, I use my fear of failure as fuel for my continued success."

Don't be shy, speak up

Katie Lyon, Allegiance Flag Supply said this: "Being taken seriously is sometimes a challenge. I'm a blond, Southern woman, so I'm immediately stereotyped before I even utter a word.

"To overcome this challenge, I entered every business meeting and interview prepared. I know my company inside and out, and I'm not afraid to show my expertise. I don't believe you can be shy if you want to be a successful woman entrepreneur. You have to find your voice and speak up for yourself."

Working in a male-dominated industry

Saskia Ketz, Mojomox reflected this: "I was working at a tech startup with an overwhelming number of male employees, which occasionally brought in an unbalanced spirit. Meetings, communication, and the entire company culture are different when there's a lot of testosterone on the table. Sometimes that's fun to watch, but it's generally rather exhausting.

"I had the idea of building a women's group with two other ladies (four, actually, at that time). We mainly discussed our thoughts on how we could have a stronger voice in the company, for example, by bringing in female engineers and promoting more women to leadership positions."

Stereotypical prejudice

Lisa Richards, The Candida Diet identified this: "Gender-based stereotypical prejudice, including my team, was one common challenge I faced at the initial stages of my entrepreneurship journey. In those early days, I quickly realized that some employees had a problem with a woman making all the decisions and telling them what to do. Such employees were also prone to misconstruing my intentions or actions and actively sabotaging my efforts. I had employees like this in my team who made the work environment toxic and ineffective.

"I had to let go of some of these staff members because they refused to change and be better. From this experience, I also learned how to identify and dismiss interviewees who would find it problematic to have a female employer if granted employment. This saved the rest of my staff and me the trouble of dealing with such people. As a result, we haven't experienced a problem of this kind since this initial experience."

