Work theft starts small, slowly, then begins to build

Dear Dave,

As a manager, I am miserable about the employee theft going on at my company. I think it started out small such as pens and notebooks, but I believe some of my employees are now stealing money or larger, more expensive items. I know I have a responsibility to turn people in, but my heart won’t let me. Maybe I should just keep my mouth shut.

— R

Dear R,

I want you to take this in the right way, but I think you are failing to do your job. How can you possibly allow your employees to steal things and do nothing about it? Read this closely: You absolutely have a responsibility to stop this from happening right away.

One study reports an anonymous survey of 700 small business owners show 22% claim employees stole from them. Money, time and electronics are some of the most stolen items. But I believe the theft starts small, people get away with it then they try for greater “prizes” because it was all just too darn simple.

Worse, another study shockingly reports 75% of employees admit to stealing at least once from their employer. Whether it’s a result of entitlement or just general dishonesty, employee theft comes in many forms and at varying degrees. I have heard fellow employees say they are just getting even with the company for the lousy way the company treats them. But two wrongs don’t make a right.

Call a meeting with the office crooks, tell them what you know, and ask them for more information, and a chance to be honest with you about their pilfering, If they get stuck on denial, and you have the goods on them, they should be terminated. Because not only are they stealing but they are lying about their stealing.

Your gang of thieves may belittle you if they found out that you squealed on them. You know what? Who cares. If they get fired – and they should be – your betrayal problem will just go away. Plus, if the crooks are stealing from the company and they get fired, this sends a mammoth message to all company employees that there is zero tolerance for employee theft.

What can and must employers do to prevent theft? It is crucial that trustworthy managers, such as yourself, should make it clear to office crooks that you will have no part of a theft ring. When your coworkers see that you mean business, and you are someone who can and will fire them, you will immediately be considered a danger to them. Who cares? You don’t want to be part of the “fraud squad” anyway.

When you report the infractions to your boss, have a plan for how you intend to deal with the fraud. You are a valuable source of information to your bosses because they do not want to go broke because of the theft culprits. Below are steps that you could recommend your employer should do.

The first step is to have a plan for conducting background checks before hiring someone – especially for new hires who have financial responsibilities. Explain how you will do your homework and really dig for details about the past performance and history of potential new hires. Explain how this plan stops problems before they happen.

Different companies have different ways of conducting theft surveillance. In retail, security cameras and cash drawer controls are helpful. Organizations may benefit from partial website blocking or surveillance tools. However, that can quickly backfire. The less morale-deflating option is to focus on output – instead of monitoring every employee's keystroke.

Fraud prevention may require employee theft consultants – note that training can help immensely, and the use of outside investigators may send the signal that enough is enough. Hotlines are also important. One report states organizations with hotlines suffer half the fraud losses, because trustworthy employees can anonymously report the theft they observe.

Bottom line: Employee theft is something most business owners have to deal with. However, that shouldn't stop your management from trusting your employees. The best thing is to take preventative measures. After all, you don't want to sacrifice productivity gains because of theft threats and a lack of trust. Workers who are treated well repay their employers with honesty and a pledge to never steal again. Still, it's probably best for any employer to keep an eye on the supply cabinet.

You will be doing the right thing by bringing theft to the attention of senior management. Just be thankful you are not one of the perpetrators and also that you are not coerced into joining the crime circle.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.