Work to start soon on new apartment complex in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER — Crews are expected to start moving dirt soon to build a new 140-unit apartment complex on open land along Rochester’s 41st Street Northwest.

The Rochester City Council recently approved a zoning change for a 4.6-acre site on the north side of 41st Street Northwest, west of 31st Avenue Northwest. That cleared the way for construction of the 41st St. Apartments to begin.

“We hope to break ground in the next couple weeks,” said project manager Jeremy Kane. Kane is also the construction manager for Rochester-based Schoeppner Construction .

Plans for the project show a U-shaped apartment complex with underground parking. It is slated to be built on open land at 3345 41st St. NW on land just west of the Mr. Car Wash building .

City building permits show that the project will occupy 2.21 acres of the site. The fair market value of the land was listed at $217,176 per acre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developer of the new apartments is listed only as 41st St. Apartments LLC.

The downtown Rochester address and telephone number of the Dunlap & Seeger law firm is listed on incorporation documents for the developer. Many companies that hope to stay under the radar use their attorney’s address on public documents.

In addition to the rezoning, the purchase of the land for $1.35 million on May 4, 2022, also signaled that the project would start soon. The developer purchased the land from Hastings-based 1620 Industrial Drive LLC.

The Hasting firm had fully owned the property since April 27, when it completed the payment of $1.5 million to TAC LLC, led by Rochester business owner Ted Chafoulias .

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.