Business

X-Golf's indoor simulator center is aiming to open a north Rochester location

X-Golf has been promoting a Med City shop for a while without many details. X-Golf Rochester recently posted an address in the Maplewood Square shopping center.

20230602_090847.jpg
X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator center, will open a location in the Maplewood Square shopping center in Rochester.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 1:00 PM

ROCHESTER — X-Golf, an international indoor golf simulator brand, is teeing up a spot in north Rochester in a former university space.

X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator center with alcohol and food service, has been promoting a Med City shop for a while without many details. While there are still many questions about the project, it is now known where X-Golf plans to put down its electronic roots in Rochester.

The social media profiles for X-Golf Rochester were recently updated with a location address of 3906 Highway 52 North. That’s a spot in the Maplewood Square shopping center, which is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Ashley’s Furniture.

X-Golf has signs up on an empty space that previously housed the for-profit National American University . NAU operated there from 2012 to 2019.

It is not known what the timeline is for X-Golf to open up shop in Rochester.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005. It launched its American franchise operations in 2016. By 2020, it had 25 North American locations and that number doubled in 2021.

In Rochester, X-Golf faces competition from two local businesses. The Rochester Indoor Golf Center has long been a popular spot in the Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1642 Highway 52 North. Chip Shots, which also features indoor pickle courts, opening in 2022 in the Haley Center at 3708 N. Broadway.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
