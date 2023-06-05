X-Golf's indoor simulator center is aiming to open a north Rochester location

ROCHESTER — X-Golf, an international indoor golf simulator brand, is teeing up a spot in north Rochester in a former university space.

X-Golf, an indoor golf simulator center with alcohol and food service, has been promoting a Med City shop for a while without many details. While there are still many questions about the project, it is now known where X-Golf plans to put down its electronic roots in Rochester.

The social media profiles for X-Golf Rochester were recently updated with a location address of 3906 Highway 52 North. That’s a spot in the Maplewood Square shopping center, which is anchored by Hobby Lobby and Ashley’s Furniture.

X-Golf has signs up on an empty space that previously housed the for-profit National American University . NAU operated there from 2012 to 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is not known what the timeline is for X-Golf to open up shop in Rochester.

X-Golf began developing simulators in Korea in 2005. It launched its American franchise operations in 2016. By 2020, it had 25 North American locations and that number doubled in 2021.

In Rochester, X-Golf faces competition from two local businesses. The Rochester Indoor Golf Center has long been a popular spot in the Hillcrest Shopping Center at 1642 Highway 52 North. Chip Shots, which also features indoor pickle courts, opening in 2022 in the Haley Center at 3708 N. Broadway.