Youth seek to recognize green in local businesses

ROCHESTER – Cate Stacy knows Rochester business owners have more on their minds than protecting the environment.

“It’s not something that is at the forefront of what they need to do,” the Mayo High School junior said. “I know this is a rebound year for a lot of businesses, so this is not exactly on the top of the agenda for them.”

However, the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission member is working to make sure those who are helping protect the environment amid their daily business practices are recognized.

The commission recently launched the Green Business Recognition Program , an idea Stacy brought back from a meeting with other youth commissioners throughout the state.

The pilot program seeks to recognize local businesses that are adopting environmentally sound practices.

Businesses score themselves on a variety of actions related to how they dispose of solid waste and recycling, make purchases and use energy, as well as a variety of other choices made on a daily basis.

With the goal of recruiting the first 10 participating businesses this spring, seven have already signed up to be ranked for bronze, silver and gold recognition that can be displayed in their windows.

Recognized for current efforts

Paige Jehnke, owner of Janky Gear, 204 N. Broadway Ave., was the first to be recognized but said she wasn’t trying to be a trailblazer.

The bronze award recipient said she just saw it as a good thing to do.

“Since we are completely reuse, it fits perfectly,” she said of the outdoor clothing and equipment consignment shop she opened last year.

Abe Sauer, owner of Old Abe Coffee Shop, 832 Seventh St. NW, recommended Stacy contact Jehnke after he was approached to participate in the program.

He said many locally owned businesses are already making choices that benefit the environment, but they aren’t always recognized. He said the youth commission program is a way to provide that recognition, especially among teens and young adults.

“Statistically, they are more interested in environmental consciousness and making consumer decisions on that,” he said of younger customers.

Stacy, an Old Abe customer, agreed that business participation can send a message.

“Abe has also been very supportive of youth-led initiatives in our community,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite places to eat in Rochester, so I am excited to highlight their green practices.”

A window decal is posted in the window at Janky Gear, acknowledging the business' status in the Green Business Recognition Program recently launched by the Rochester-Olmsted County Youth Commission. Randy Petersen/Post Bulletin

The program is launching alongside the Rochester Energy Benchmarking Program , which is entering its fourth year with 90 participating businesses.

Participation in the city program, which tracks energy-use data and helps identify potential efficiency opportunities, is required to earn a silver or gold recognition in the youth commission program.

It’s how Central Bark, 1720 Second St. SW, became the first business to earn silver recognition.

Independent franchise owner Lenny Hoisington said he initially signed on to the benchmarking program to make his operation as efficient as possible, and then Rochester Sustainability Coordinator Lauren Jensen suggested participation in the youth commission’s program.

He said it was a good fit, because it recognized many of the things the business was already doing, from seeking to reduce energy costs and using environmentally friendly products to making an effort to shop locally when possible.

Jensen said Central Bark was a business that initially came to mind when she started working with Stacy and other youth commissioners on the Green Business Recognition Program.

“It’s just another way to give businesses credit for things that they are doing or trying to achieve,” she said.

Considering next steps

Participants said it's also a way to advance efforts.

Jehnke said she’s planning to discuss the city’s benchmarking program with her landlord to see if participation will boost her award level and draw other businesses in the Queen City Center to the recognition program.

Sauer said filling out the program, which asks business owners to assign points based on specific practices, provides encouragement for making environmentally conscious choices.

“There were things on there that reminded me of things I wanted to do in the past,” he said.

Other businesses already participating in the youth commission program are silver award recipients Benike Construction and bronze recipients Fiddlehead Coffee, Olmsted Medical Center and The Reading Center/Dyslexia Institute of MN.

“Olmsted Medical Center scored high enough to earn gold but is not a benchmarking participant, so Lauren and I have been working on getting them enrolled,” Stacy said.

To participate in the youth commission’s Green Business Recognition Program, business owners can contact the youth commission at rochgreenbusiness@gmail.com .

Participating businesses will be recognized during an EarthFest 2022 event in April.